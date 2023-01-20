ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, MA

Hanover man opens gym to help others get fit after setbacks in his sports journey

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhhnI_0kLJIYtR00

HANOVER, Mass. — At the start of a new year, many of us set resolutions — and a popular one is getting in shape. Fitness memberships tend to increase and that’s good news for one local business owner — who at the age of 22 opened his first gym. But his path to gym ownership came with some serious injuries along the way that changed his career path.

It’s that time of year, when many of us are trying to burn off those extra calories we stacked on over the holidays. But for Wickd Fitness Nick Sarruda — working out and staying fit — is a way of life.

“I’ve worked out five days a week since I was probably 14 years old and haven’t stopped since,” said Nick Sarruda.

But Nick had to put his weights aside in high school when he tore his ACL. After rehabbing and attempting to play football at Bridgewater State, he faced another setback.

“A car actually struck me after work one night and tore my ACL in both knees as well as injured my back,” said Sarruda. “And that kind of put an end to my sports career.”

But that didn’t put an end to his love of fitness. He not only wanted to recover and get stronger, but help others do the same. He left Bridgewater State, got CrossFit certified, and started working at a gym. Even though Nick was just 22 years old, a local gym owner looking to sell recognized his calling.

“Before he decided to go ahead and sell the gym or liquidate the assets, he came up to me and he was just like, you know, you seem really passionate about this,” said Nick. “He was like, I don’t know if you’ve ever thought about owning your own business or a gym, but he’s like, I think you’d be a good fit. And yeah, I decided to take that leap of faith.”

October 31st, 2017. Nick opened his very first gym. Four years later, on the same day, he signed the paperwork to open this facility, and he named it Wickd Fitness not only because of the holiday, but also to connect with the community using a local term.

Nick created a following and helped thousands of members achieve their goals — no matter their age or fitness level.

“He’s trying to present a good community and support people,” said Ken Goldberg, a Wickd Fitness member. “And so people are very supportive of each other here. I think that’s part of what he does and helps create that environment.”

Wickd fitness has no mirrors, no frills, just people working wicked hard to be the best they can be.

“Our goal is to help over 100,000 people through fitness change their lives,” said Nick.

And he also says he wants to help other young entrepreneurs like himself take that leap of faith.

“I want to be a guy who can be available for a phone call with a 22-year-old who just got this crazy opportunity and he’s not sure if it’s worth it or not, or he’s thinking about, you know, leaving college and leaving that safe avenue so that he can go really pursue something that he loves,” said Nick.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed motivated to give back

PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth teen who fought to relearn how to walk and talk after a sudden brain bleed now hopes to help others. John Brennan knows he's been given a second chance at life. "You should never say you hit rock bottom. There is always deeper you can go," Brennan laughed. He speaks from a very painful experience. One week before his 14th birthday, he was studying in his room when he suffered a brain hemorrhage. "I walked to the door and fell on my back, uncontrollably seizing," he said. John was later diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Orlando ends Celtics 9-game win streak with 113-98 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Stolen football autographed by Brady, former Patriots QBs recovered by police

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts have recovered a stolen football that was autographed by all three quarterbacks onthe Super Bowl-winning 2001 New England Patriots, including Tom Brady. The Watertown Police Department shared on Facebook that a football signed by Brady, starter-turned-backup Drew Bledsoe and third-stringer Damon Huard was...
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Report: Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

FOXBORO, Mass. — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro. The New England Patriots have reportedly hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator. “O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said, citing sources. O’Brien...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

"Trending Destinations" list includes 3 New England escapes

SALEM - Planning a getaway this year? Some of the trendiest escapes are right here in New England, according to Tripadvisor.The Needham-based travel company is out with its list of Trending Destinations for 2023, which highlights places "with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, indicating new hotspots on the rise."Third on the ranking is Salem, Massachusetts - with an appeal that extends outside the Halloween season. "Salem is sure to bewitch you with its seaside charm, its maritime history and spellbinding beauty," Tripadvisor says.Camden, a picturesque seaside town on Maine's midcoast that's been featured on the big screen, is eighth on Tripadvisor's list. "A beautiful seaport town with a harbor full of sail boats, Camden has been used as the setting for so many movies, from Carousel to Peyton Place, that it is what many people think of when they think of New England," the ranking states.And coming in 14th is Ogunquit, Maine; known for miles of sandy beaches and the scenic Marginal Way cliff walk.The No. 1 spot on the list went to Juneau, Alaska. Page, Arizona; Sonoma, California and Tierra Verde, Florida rounded out the Top 5.Click here to see the full ranking.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
LUNENBURG, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middle school student sent to hospital after a fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a middle school student was taken to the hospital following a fight that broke out at Boston Latin Academy on Monday. According to a statement from school officials, the fight broke out around 10 a.m. and involved four middle school students and one student was injured. The student was treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. The student has since been released.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
tigertranscript.com

Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction

SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
IPSWICH, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6-month-old Munchkin kitten that lost body parts to rare illness looking for new home

BOSTON — A young munchkin kitten has spent the last couple of months fighting a rare illness is hoping to find it’s new forever home. Dollie, a six-month-old munchkin cat, was preparing to spend her first holiday season with her new family when she started acting strange, according to MSCPA-Angell. Her symptoms, which started with bouts of lethargy, progressed to changes to her skin and ears her family couldn’t ignore.
BOSTON, MA
lbmjournal.com

New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
DENNIS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy