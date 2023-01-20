Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 24, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Free tax preparation available for seniors. AARP Tax volunteers will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: PALS meeting, library events and more in Penn Hills
Plum Area Ladies Society (PALS) will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Plum Community Center. William Jeffcoat will speak to the group about his organization, Life-Changing Service Dogs for Veterans. The service project for February is two-fold. First, members will craft valentines at the meeting for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Jan. 23, 2023
Bethel Art Guild will meet on Feb. 2 at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Art marketing consultant Becky Sciullo will discuss how to begin sharing paintings with others. She supports artists with web-based programs and consultations, and started her marketing business in 2007 when she helped her father turn his part-time art pursuit into a successful business. From that grew her business, Artisan Advantage.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Kindergarten registration, road closure and more in the Sewickley area
Camp Meeting Road will close between Charleston Square and North Avenue in Bell Acres Borough starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 30, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. The closure, which is expected to end in April, is required for slope stabilization work, installation of guide rail and paving.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills student news for the week of Jan. 24, 2023
Destiny Roberts was named to the dean’s list at the University of Mount Union for the fall 2022 semester. The following students were named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University for the fall 2022 semester: Chrysanthos Alexander, Alexia Bigenho, Alice Bowser, Cassidy Byrnes, Sydne Conley, Nicole Cotcher, Victoria Harmon, Crista Herbert, Christina Lacock, Michael Lintelman, Kayla Page, David Queen-Walter, Jesse Rinaldi, Olivia Russo, Kristen Schrantz and Aniyah Wynn.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park real estate transactions, week of Jan. 22, 2023
Boris Tafkov sold property at 4471-4473 Fourth St. to Brandon Quarles Jr. and Alexandria Quarles for $244,000. Estate of Phillip Fink sold property at 1290 Bethel Green Drive to Almond and David Maleski for $247,000. Agnes Smith sold property at 5805 Glen Hill Drive to Daniel and Danielle Hillegas for...
Greensburg Night Market plans 3 winter dates at Live Casino Pittsburgh
Fans of the Greensburg Night Market won’t have to wait until spring to enjoy another installment of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment event. The market is partnering with Live Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall to host three winter night markets in the casino’s new event space. More...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 22, 2023
Jagan Nicholas Ranjan sold property at 1108 Carla Drive to Paul and Tracie Simer for $239,900. Jon Nicklas sold property at 459 Fountain St. to Anastasia and Nancy Landman for $66,000. Etna. Marc Taiclet sold property at 40 Bridge St. to Leslie Wilson for $20,000. Daniel Guenther sold property at...
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Stone Storybook Charmer in Baldwin Borough is Ready For its Next Chapter
Dr. Sherri Johnson never intended to move to Pittsburgh — then she fell in love. “I was working in Kentucky when I met my late husband, Dr. Thomas Lehman,” she says. “He was from Ohio.”. The couple moved to Pittsburgh after Lehman became the medical director of...
Building the Valley: Buffalo Township woman launches Bubbly Bar and mobile bartending business in Freeport
As effervescent as her adult beverages, Nikki Wright of Buffalo Township is adding spirits to Freeport with her new Bubbly Bar and bartending business at 506 High St. A longtime mixologist and bartender for restaurants and caterers in the region, Wright struck out on her own in February 2021. She...
Greensburg Central Catholic alumni to be honored at auction
A Navy submarine officer, an English teacher at a school for migrant children and an attorney whose nonprofits have served thousands of children form the latest class of distinguished alumni of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. The 2023 Distinguished Centurions are: Lt. Comm. Christopher Jessel (Class of 2004) of Norfolk,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
Over 100 911 calls made to new Dowtown Pittsburgh homeless shelter in 70 days
911 has received 110 calls from the city’s new homeless shelter since it opened in late November. That number came as a surprise to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh is known for a lot of things, and among them is its hilly terrain. So, it comes as no surprise that the city is home to one of the steepest streets in the United States.
wtae.com
Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
Dentist moving practice out of downtown due to uptick in criminal activity
“I mean, foot traffic’s down, the optics on the street are horrible, I mean the exploding homelessness, open drug use is a huge problem,” said Dr. Christopher Hayner on The Big K Morning show.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Area couples wait longer to adopt from pandemic-curtailed pool of newborns
The stars were aligned when Rob and Samantha Lauricia added a baby boy, Sal, to their family last February. After a little more than a year of preparation and paperwork, the Irwin couple became eligible to adopt a child on Jan. 19, 2022. When they welcomed Sal into their home just weeks later, they joined a group of new adoptive parents that had grown smaller in numbers during the covid-19 pandemic.
Those huge, stone Wabash piers on the Mon are up for sale
Someone out there can own an unusual piece of Pittsburgh history — not to mention an unusual piece of real estate. The Wabash piers, those hulking stone towers standing about 45 feet above the Monongahela River, Downtown, are up for sale. “The fascinating thing about these piers — they...
Primanti Bros. interested in buying Wabash Pier
A.J. Patoni, director of industrial services for Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, Hann Commercial Real Estate tells KDKA Radio, they’ve gotten some good offers so far.
