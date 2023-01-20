ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 24, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Free tax preparation available for seniors. AARP Tax volunteers will...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: PALS meeting, library events and more in Penn Hills

Plum Area Ladies Society (PALS) will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Plum Community Center. William Jeffcoat will speak to the group about his organization, Life-Changing Service Dogs for Veterans. The service project for February is two-fold. First, members will craft valentines at the meeting for...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park happenings, week of Jan. 23, 2023

Bethel Art Guild will meet on Feb. 2 at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Art marketing consultant Becky Sciullo will discuss how to begin sharing paintings with others. She supports artists with web-based programs and consultations, and started her marketing business in 2007 when she helped her father turn his part-time art pursuit into a successful business. From that grew her business, Artisan Advantage.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills student news for the week of Jan. 24, 2023

Destiny Roberts was named to the dean’s list at the University of Mount Union for the fall 2022 semester. The following students were named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University for the fall 2022 semester: Chrysanthos Alexander, Alexia Bigenho, Alice Bowser, Cassidy Byrnes, Sydne Conley, Nicole Cotcher, Victoria Harmon, Crista Herbert, Christina Lacock, Michael Lintelman, Kayla Page, David Queen-Walter, Jesse Rinaldi, Olivia Russo, Kristen Schrantz and Aniyah Wynn.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park real estate transactions, week of Jan. 22, 2023

Boris Tafkov sold property at 4471-4473 Fourth St. to Brandon Quarles Jr. and Alexandria Quarles for $244,000. Estate of Phillip Fink sold property at 1290 Bethel Green Drive to Almond and David Maleski for $247,000. Agnes Smith sold property at 5805 Glen Hill Drive to Daniel and Danielle Hillegas for...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 22, 2023

Jagan Nicholas Ranjan sold property at 1108 Carla Drive to Paul and Tracie Simer for $239,900. Jon Nicklas sold property at 459 Fountain St. to Anastasia and Nancy Landman for $66,000. Etna. Marc Taiclet sold property at 40 Bridge St. to Leslie Wilson for $20,000. Daniel Guenther sold property at...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg Central Catholic alumni to be honored at auction

A Navy submarine officer, an English teacher at a school for migrant children and an attorney whose nonprofits have served thousands of children form the latest class of distinguished alumni of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. The 2023 Distinguished Centurions are: Lt. Comm. Christopher Jessel (Class of 2004) of Norfolk,...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Area couples wait longer to adopt from pandemic-curtailed pool of newborns

The stars were aligned when Rob and Samantha Lauricia added a baby boy, Sal, to their family last February. After a little more than a year of preparation and paperwork, the Irwin couple became eligible to adopt a child on Jan. 19, 2022. When they welcomed Sal into their home just weeks later, they joined a group of new adoptive parents that had grown smaller in numbers during the covid-19 pandemic.
IRWIN, PA

