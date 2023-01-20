Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO