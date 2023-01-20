ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Democrat

Comedy legend, music-loving actor coming to Harris Center

FOLSOM — Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts recently announced two exciting, new shows for the 2022-23 season. Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, Saturday, April 1 — Emmy Award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Lawrence went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of “The Carol Burnett Show.”
FOLSOM, CA
visitsacramento.com

Sacramento's GoldenSky Country Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

After an incredible inaugural year that welcomed 50,000 fans, GoldenSky Country Music Festival is headed back to Sacramento in 2023 with a massive lineup led by Eric Church, Sacramento’s own Jon Pardi, Maren Morris and Parker McCollum. The second annual event, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents in partnership with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Our Place Events, Taste of Hawaii Dinner

Our Place is located in the center of Historic Old Sacramento and they offer several amenities including:. On-Site Catering, Full-Service Bar (Hosted or No Host) 1 large Indoor Banquet Room accommodating up to 200 guests with built-in dance floor, stage, wood pillars & wall of windows overlooking the outdoor Courtyard and 1 small banquet room opening in March of 2023.
SACRAMENTO, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Stockton

In North-Central California, Stockton is a mid-sized city famous for its many waterways and unique cultural attractions. Stockton features some of the region’s most impressive museums, parks and entertainment venues, such as the historic Bob Hope Theatre and the more modern Stockton Arena. The city comes to life during...
STOCKTON, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento

Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS News

Toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills returned to owner

SACRAMENTO - Detectives recovered a significant amount of toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills after the burglary victims found the toys for sale at a buy-and-sell shop in Folsom. The stolen toys were initially located by the homeowner's daughter on social media, according to the El Dorado...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 19, 2023

Charges: HS 11364(A), 11370.1(A), PC 25400(A)(1), 25400(C )(5), 25400 (C )(6) Suspect: CLELAND, CASEY (OMA, 37, ARRESTED) (a) A person is guilty of carrying a concealed firearm when the person does any of the following: (2) Carries concealed upon the person any pistol, revolver, or other firearm capable of being concealed upon the person.
ELK GROVE, CA

