Mountain Democrat
Comedy legend, music-loving actor coming to Harris Center
FOLSOM — Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts recently announced two exciting, new shows for the 2022-23 season. Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, Saturday, April 1 — Emmy Award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Lawrence went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of “The Carol Burnett Show.”
visitsacramento.com
Sacramento's GoldenSky Country Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
After an incredible inaugural year that welcomed 50,000 fans, GoldenSky Country Music Festival is headed back to Sacramento in 2023 with a massive lineup led by Eric Church, Sacramento’s own Jon Pardi, Maren Morris and Parker McCollum. The second annual event, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents in partnership with...
Fox40
Our Place Events, Taste of Hawaii Dinner
Our Place is located in the center of Historic Old Sacramento and they offer several amenities including:. On-Site Catering, Full-Service Bar (Hosted or No Host) 1 large Indoor Banquet Room accommodating up to 200 guests with built-in dance floor, stage, wood pillars & wall of windows overlooking the outdoor Courtyard and 1 small banquet room opening in March of 2023.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Stockton
In North-Central California, Stockton is a mid-sized city famous for its many waterways and unique cultural attractions. Stockton features some of the region’s most impressive museums, parks and entertainment venues, such as the historic Bob Hope Theatre and the more modern Stockton Arena. The city comes to life during...
Carmichael family presses harder in search of missing 16-year-old Nykari Johnson
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One month later, a Carmichael family wants to know where their missing 16-year-old daughter is. The family and known community advocate Berry Accius are pressing law enforcement, the media and the community to do more as concern grows. "I'm losing my mind. That's where I'm at....
4kids.com
Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento
Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
You'll need a password to get into this hidden Roseville restaurant
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There's more than meets the eye at the old-fashioned candy shop that recently opened on Vernon Street in downtown Roseville. On the wall of 'Mikey & Madeline's Candy Shoppe' is a quote from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory that reads “Surprises around every corner, but nothing dangerous."
KCRA.com
5 officers fired following former Sacramento man Tyre Nichols' death in Tennessee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation into the death of a former Sacramento man following a traffic stop in Tennessee has led to the termination of five police officers,the Memphis Police Department said Friday. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee said in a statement this week that...
abc10.com
Putting the firing of 5 officers into perspective: Memphis journalist weighs in on death of former Sacramento resident Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five officers fired — all at once — over the use of excessive force. Many in the city of Memphis haven't seen headlines like those to emerge after the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took disciplinary action for what happened at a Jan. 7 traffic stop.
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
mix96sac.com
7 Sacramento Area Elementary Schools Named “Best Of The Best” In California
Quite an honor! Seven Sacramento County public elementary schools have been chosen for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools award. The program evaluates schools’ test scores, absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data. The schools are recognized for excellence either in closing the achievement gap or for exceptional student performance. Five...
'I want people to remember them': Man who witnessed deadly South Sacramento crash involving carjacker calls for action
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What started as a purse snatching, ended as a fatal crash on Florin Perkins Road just North of Florin Road in South Sacramento, Thursday. A memorial of flowers now honors the two women killed where it happened. "I walked out this door and was having a...
Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City
YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
Carmichael family searches for 16-year-old missing nearly a month
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A Carmichael family is desperately searching for their 16-year-old daughter who disappeared almost a month ago. Her mother, Tiearrar Subia, said Nykari Johnson was last seen right before the deadly storms hit, which has her even more worried. Subia said she has been missing since Dec....
CBS News
Toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills returned to owner
SACRAMENTO - Detectives recovered a significant amount of toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills after the burglary victims found the toys for sale at a buy-and-sell shop in Folsom. The stolen toys were initially located by the homeowner's daughter on social media, according to the El Dorado...
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 19, 2023
Charges: HS 11364(A), 11370.1(A), PC 25400(A)(1), 25400(C )(5), 25400 (C )(6) Suspect: CLELAND, CASEY (OMA, 37, ARRESTED) (a) A person is guilty of carrying a concealed firearm when the person does any of the following: (2) Carries concealed upon the person any pistol, revolver, or other firearm capable of being concealed upon the person.
