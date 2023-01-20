This Week in ‘Raises’: ContractSafe Inks $27.5M, Deal Box Collects $125M

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

A local contract management software company inked a deal with investment firm Five Elms Capital to scale up its team and release additional products, while venture capital firm Deal Box Ventures raised $125 million split across five funds: emerging growth, real estate, fintech, social impact and what it calls “FunTech.” The Carlsbad-based venture capital firm plans to invest in startups using web3 technology.

Venture Capital

Malibu-based contract management software company ContractSafe raised a $27.5 million strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital.

Dreamscape Learn, a collaborative venture between Culver City-based VR company Dreamscape Immersive and ASU University, raised a $20 million Series A investment from Bold Capital Partners, GSV Ventures, Verizon Ventures and Cengage Group.

Goldenset Collective, a Los Angeles-based platform that invests in and supports the next digital creators, raised a $10 million seed funding round led by A.Capital and Lerer Hippeau.

Oro Inc., a Los Angeles-based company that offers open-source commerce applications raised a $13 million strategic growth funding round led by Zubr Capital.

Per an SEC filing, Santa Monica-based skin care startup Topicals raised $10 million in funding.

West Hollywood-based beauty e-commerce shopping portal thirteen lune raised an $8 million seed investment round led by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Lisa Stone.

Santa Monica-based content platform Hollywood Unlocked raised a $1.7 million seed funding round. Investors that participated in this round include Hidden Empire Film Group, Brown Venture Group, Black Capital, Bracket Capital and Intuition Capital.

Funds

Deal Box Ventures, a Carlsbad-based venture capital firm, raised $125 million to invest in startups using web3 technology.

Raises is dot.LA’s weekly feature highlighting venture capital funding news across Southern California’s tech and startup ecosystem. Please send fundraising news to Decerry Donato (decerrydonato@dot.la).

Jan 20 2023

Jan 19 2023

In a brief investor relations call today, Mullen Automotive approved a reverse stock split. The ratio of the reverse split is yet to be determined, but could range from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-25 and will be determined by the company’s Board of Directors. Such a reverse split could help the company raise its share price above $1 and thus avoid delisting on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Jan 19 2023

