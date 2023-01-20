ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham man charged with kidnapping woman from home at gunpoint, assaulting her, deputies say

By Brayden Stamps
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Durham man is facing several felony charges after kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 13, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road near the Eli Whitney Community Center in Snow Camp after getting a report of a suspicious person.

At the scene, deputies found the caller who told investigators that he was flagged down by a woman who was injured and bleeding. EMS arrived a short time later and began treating the victim for her injuries.

The victim told investigators that Tyrone Devon Bass, 32, of Durham, kidnapped her at gunpoint from her home in Greensboro. She then said that Bass stopped the car on a gravel road near Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road and began “beating her with his hands and a pistol” before driving off.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment by EMS.

The ACSO’s Special Victim Unit conducted an immediate investigation follow-up with the victim and obtained felony and misdemeanor charges against Bass.

Investigators say that they called Bass on the phone and convinced him to turn himself in to authorities which he did on the morning of Jan. 14 at around 1:11 a.m.

He is being charged with the following in Alamance County:

  • Felony restraint
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury
  • Misdemeanor assault on a female
  • Two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats

Bass is being charged with the following by the Greensboro Police Department:

  • Felony first-degree kidnapping
  • Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Felony breaking/entering to terrorize/injure
  • Felony interfering with emergency communications

Bass is being held on a $300,000 secured bond.

