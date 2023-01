The Columbia Falls City Council at its Jan. 17 meeting received additional information regarding the Tamarack Meadows Subdivision application north of Columbia Falls. Councilors had raised questioned on the 47-acre development during a Jan. 3 public hearing and Mayor Donald Barnhart prompted the council to delay their decision until additional information could be collected by city staff. Questions included whether city council could direct traffic routes for construction and what covenants, conditions and restrictions (CC&Rs) apply to the 103-lot subdivision.

