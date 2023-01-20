LA Tech ‘Moves’: Jam City Gains New CEO, ByFusion Taps YETI Exec

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

“Moves,” our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.

***

Jam City, a mobile entertainment company, elevated co-founder, chief operating officer and president Josh Ygaudo to chief executive officer.

OpenLight, a semiconductor manufacturing company, welcomed Dr. Adam Carter as chief executive officer. Previously, Carter served as CCO at Foxconn Interconnect and Oclaro.

Technology and manufacturing company Dalrada Financial Corporation appointed health care veteran and board member Harvey Hershkowitz as chairman and chief executive officer.

Scratch Financial, a company that provides patient financing and payment products for healthcare providers snagged former Salesforce chief technology officer Steven Tamm as CTO.

Online conversational AI platform mPulse Mobile promoted former vice president of commercial sales Jay Brookes as chief sales officer and former senior vice president of marketing Brendan McClure as chief marketing officer.

Prime Focus Technologies, a media technology company, hired Shahram Mani as chief revenue officer. Mani most recently served as the president and CRO for the Apolis Corporation.

Waste recycling company ByFusion tapped former YETI vice president of business development Vaughan Stanford as chief revenue officer.

Peter Wulff joined biotechnology company Biological Dynamics as chief financial officer. Prior to this role, Wulff served as the CFO at JenaValve Technology.

TuSimple, an autonomous driving technology company added board members James Lu and Wendy Hayes to its Government Security Committee.

From Your Site Articles

Office Hours: Jam City’s Josh Yguado and the Future of Gaming and the Blockchain ›

Jam City Courts Hollywood with $165M Purchase of Game Maker Ludia ›

Game On: How Jam City Wants to Transform Mobile Gaming into an eSports Phenomenon ›

This startup is turning nonrecyclable plastic into building blocks fit ›

byfusion is turning ocean plastic into a concrete block alternative ›

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Jan 20 2023

A local contract management software company inked a deal with investment firm Five Elms Capital to scale up its team and release additional products, while venture capital firm Deal Box Ventures raised $125 million split across five funds: emerging growth, real estate, fintech, social impact and what it calls “FunTech.” The Carlsbad-based venture capital firm plans to invest in startups using web3 technology.

***

fundingraisesventure capital

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

David Shultz reports on clean technology and electric vehicles, among other industries, for dot.LA. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, Nautilus and many other publications.

Jan 19 2023

In a brief investor relations call today, Mullen Automotive approved a reverse stock split. The ratio of the reverse split is yet to be determined, but could range from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-25 and will be determined by the company’s Board of Directors. Such a reverse split could help the company raise its share price above $1 and thus avoid delisting on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

mullen automotiveelectric vehiclesfinance

David Shultz reports on clean technology and electric vehicles, among other industries, for dot.LA. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, Nautilus and many other publications.

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore.

Jan 19 2023

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore.