ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Jam City Gains New CEO, ByFusion Taps YETI Exec

By Decerry Donato
dot.LA
dot.LA
 4 days ago

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggHRx_0kLJHTW100

“Moves,” our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.

***

Jam City, a mobile entertainment company, elevated co-founder, chief operating officer and president Josh Ygaudo to chief executive officer.

OpenLight, a semiconductor manufacturing company, welcomed Dr. Adam Carter as chief executive officer. Previously, Carter served as CCO at Foxconn Interconnect and Oclaro.

Technology and manufacturing company Dalrada Financial Corporation appointed health care veteran and board member Harvey Hershkowitz as chairman and chief executive officer.

Scratch Financial, a company that provides patient financing and payment products for healthcare providers snagged former Salesforce chief technology officer Steven Tamm as CTO.

Online conversational AI platform mPulse Mobile promoted former vice president of commercial sales Jay Brookes as chief sales officer and former senior vice president of marketing Brendan McClure as chief marketing officer.

Prime Focus Technologies, a media technology company, hired Shahram Mani as chief revenue officer. Mani most recently served as the president and CRO for the Apolis Corporation.

Waste recycling company ByFusion tapped former YETI vice president of business development Vaughan Stanford as chief revenue officer.

Peter Wulff joined biotechnology company Biological Dynamics as chief financial officer. Prior to this role, Wulff served as the CFO at JenaValve Technology.

TuSimple, an autonomous driving technology company added board members James Lu and Wendy Hayes to its Government Security Committee.

From Your Site Articles

  • Office Hours: Jam City’s Josh Yguado and the Future of Gaming and the Blockchain ›
  • Jam City Courts Hollywood with $165M Purchase of Game Maker Ludia ›
  • Game On: How Jam City Wants to Transform Mobile Gaming into an eSports Phenomenon ›
  • This startup is turning nonrecyclable plastic into building blocks fit ›
  • byfusion is turning ocean plastic into a concrete block alternative ›

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Jan 20 2023

A local contract management software company inked a deal with investment firm Five Elms Capital to scale up its team and release additional products, while venture capital firm Deal Box Ventures raised $125 million split across five funds: emerging growth, real estate, fintech, social impact and what it calls “FunTech.” The Carlsbad-based venture capital firm plans to invest in startups using web3 technology.

***

fundingraisesventure capital

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

David Shultz reports on clean technology and electric vehicles, among other industries, for dot.LA. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, Nautilus and many other publications.

Jan 19 2023

In a brief investor relations call today, Mullen Automotive approved a reverse stock split. The ratio of the reverse split is yet to be determined, but could range from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-25 and will be determined by the company’s Board of Directors. Such a reverse split could help the company raise its share price above $1 and thus avoid delisting on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

mullen automotiveelectric vehiclesfinance

David Shultz reports on clean technology and electric vehicles, among other industries, for dot.LA. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, Nautilus and many other publications.

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore.

Jan 19 2023

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dot.LA

New Amplify Seed Report Shows Deals Fell 35% In the Second Half of 2022

As the tech industry reeled last year from a shaky macroeconomic environment, mass layoffs and poor stock performance, investors and venture capitalists began to tighten their purse strings. The proof is in the numbers: global venture funding slid from $681 billion to just $445 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Crunchbase.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

The LAPD Faces Criticism For Using a Surveillance App To Target Predominantly Black Neighborhoods

The LAPD is facing criticism from privacy groups after SweepWizard — an app it used to conduct multi-agency raids last fall — exposed the personal data of thousands of suspects and details of police operations. Earlier this month Wired reported that LAPD and the regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force used a free trial version of the app to conduct multi-agency raids on sex offenders. While the app led to the arrest of 141 suspects, it also revealed sensitive details on police operations that could have put the entire mission at risk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: FaZe Clan Boosts Its Leadership Team With New Hires

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

This Week in ‘Raises’: Telesair Picks Up $22M, Kingswood Capital Lands $620M

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Israeli Battery Company Storedot Opens R&D Facility in Irvine

StoreDot, an Israeli company specializing in high performance lithium ion and solid state batteries, announced today that it has opened a research and development facility in Irvine, CA. The expansion aims to make the company attractive to the region’s strong academic talent pool and establish a US presence that may catch the attention of automakers in search of battery options for the future.
IRVINE, CA
dot.LA

Young Angelenos Flood TikTok With News on SoCal’s Latest Superstorm

First came the flooded freeways. Then came the TikToks. As California copes with the onslaught of rain, people are sharing their views of torrential downpours and raging rivers. Sure, Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to share the flood in her Montecito backyard. But, these days, TikTok is where most people share the weather’s more dramatic moments: an apartment complex’s flooded garage, streets that more closely resemble rivers and completely submerged freeways.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

How the LA Public Library Is Leveraging TikTok To Bring People Back

BookTok—the subsect of TikTok users dedicated to literature—has been credited with bringing young readers back into bookstores. 2021 saw a 9% increase in print book sales, with many suggesting the increase in purchases is directly correlated to TikTok recommendations. Barnes & Noble saw its sales skyrocket last year. And indie bookstores have benefited from using the platform as a marketing tool even going to far as to stock titles that trend on the app.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: ProducePay Hires New CEO, ChromaDex Welcomes Former Mattel Exec

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

A Ride Along With the Only Rideshare Company Treating Its Drivers As Employees

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

This Week In ‘Raises’: Product Science Lands $18M, Preveta Gains $6.2M

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

LA VCs Weigh In On The Top Venture Capitalists of 2023

2022 was a tough year for venture capital. Venture deals fell throughoutthe year as the economic environment became uncertain. But despite the economic downturn, VCs still flocked to LA’s growing tech and startup scene. We asked more than 30 investors to share which VCs are the best Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

The LockBit ransomware group claimed responsibility for an attack on the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, or HACLA. According to LockBit’s website – accessed by TechCrunch via the dark web – the group claims to have stolen 15 terabytes of data from the city agency, which provides affordable housing for more than 19,000 families across Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

From Freeway Metropolis to Tech City: LA’s Plan to Transform By 2028

It’s 8 a.m. on a Monday morning. I wave at the contact-free traffic sensor and the cars stop so I can cross. A delivery robot zooms past bringing cold brew and breakfast burritos to neighbors, while someone activates a micromobility electric scooter and glides off down a side street. An autonomous vehicle on a trial run pauses at the stop sign, guided by Global Positioning System satellites more than 12,000 miles overhead. A smart pole tracks air quality at the intersection and reports back to the data science team at City Hall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Prediction: LA's Startup Shakeout Will Continue Into 2023, Setting Survivors Up for Long-Term Success

For years, the VC funding environment in Los Angeles and beyond has defied the laws of gravity. When it came to tech expansion, the unofficial ethos seemed to be: what goes up must stay up. But recent forces have conspired to paint a much different picture than we’re used to seeing, and the effects are being felt at every stage of the startup ecosystem.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy