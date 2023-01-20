Read full article on original website
Kurt Wuckert Jr. on BSV’s 35M milestone: ‘We’re already above what people think blockchain is even possible to do’
The true power of blockchain technology is seen in its ability to scale and process large amounts of data while maintaining fees at an affordable rate. Speaking with CoinGeek Backstage, Chief Bitcoin Historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. said numerous blockchains in the market are capable of handling transactions for hundreds of thousands up to a million per day, such as Ethereum. Wuckert was speaking on the sidelines of the Unbounded Capital Summit in New York, where he was invited to talk about blockchain’s history and the current landscape.
2023: The year of AI
2023 kicks off with the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered by the successes of ChatGPT for generating human-like conversations, generating art and music, and even writing working code for developers. For the first time, developers are doubting whether or not their jobs may be eventually replaced by AI. While this is not something that this author is worried about, the scope of what is possible with AI has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, and for the first time, many questions about the economic feasibility of AI are being contemplated.
Craig Wright: The security model of Bitcoin isn’t the consensus method
The new iteration of the internet is here, and leaders of the said innovative tech are busy teaching what it can do—among them is Satoshi Nakamoto himself, aka Dr. Craig Wright. Dr. Wright shared with CoinGeek Backstage on the sidelines of the IEEE in Exeter Blockchain Event how he’s...
Craig Wright talks Bitcoin in Oman: Think about what transparency really means
Bitcoin has the power to create global-sized local industries, transform cybersecurity, and build a more honest system, said Dr. Craig S. Wright. Speaking on a panel at the Global Forum/Shaping the Future event in Muscat, Oman, in October 2022, he described how Bitcoin could incentivize positive activities through transparency and accountability.
Digital currency firm Amber reduces employee count in Hong Kong: report
Singapore-based Amber Group is the latest virtual currency firm to succumb to the bear market as it announced a reduction of its staff strength in Hong Kong several months after considering going public. A report from South China Morning Post (SCMP) noted that Amber terminated the employment of 40 individuals...
What’s more important: Community or Utility?
What’s more important in a digital asset business, its community or its underlying utility?. I used to believe that the answer to that question was, without a doubt, utility, but after hosting a Twitter space titled Web3 Office hours: Community vs. Utility and hearing from founders and users of both successful and unsuccessful digital asset projects, I no longer think that utility is the be-all-and-end-all.
‘Segregate customer assets,’ New York financial regulator warns
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has warned exchanges operating in the state against commingling customer assets with their own funds and may be subject to ad-hoc site visitation to confirm their compliance. The warning comes in the form of new guidance issued by the NYDFS. The...
India virtual currency industry calls for tax relief ahead of 2023 Union Budget
Key stakeholders in India’s digital currency industry are a reduction of the draconian regulatory policies against the sector. The interested parties hope the changes will be introduced during the presentation of the Union Budget for 2023 on February 1. In last year’s budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced...
