ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yTrt_0kLJHEWM00

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Thousands of homes and businesses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are without power Friday morning due to a winter storm that moved into the region overnight.

Nearly 1,200 power outages were reported in the Bay State as of 7 a.m., according to the MEMA power outage map. Most of the outages were on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley.

In New Hampshire, Eversource reported 2,396 power outages among customers. New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported an additional 1,600 outages.

On top of the snow the fell overnight, an additional 4 inches of snowfall is expected in some areas on Friday.

Parts of New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m.

Drivers are being urged to take it slow if they have to travel due to slick, snow-covered roads.

Dozens of schools across the region have reported closings and delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
LUNENBURG, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Snow and rain, slick travel expected in New England Sunday and Monday

BOSTON – Another round of snow and rain is on the way for Sunday night through Monday as a strong coastal storm moves up the coast just in time for the start of the work and school week.  Most of the day Sunday will be dry, however the clouds stick around. It's not until after sunset rain and snow moves in.Eastern portions of the state will see mainly rain tonight with snow farther north and west, however the storm is trending colder with a changeover to snow even down to the coast Monday. Significant snow accumulation is expected for northern...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Calm before the Next Storm

Enjoy the dry weather today, because it won’t stick around long! Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Watch out for some slippery sidewalks and parking lots this morning where yesterday’s slush froze overnight. Highs around 40 degrees will prompt some minor melting today, but snow piles won’t disappear! In fact, we’ll add to those piles tomorrow.
BOSTON, MA
B98.5

How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?

It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
MAINE STATE
homenewshere.com

The tallest waterfall in Massachusetts

Inspired by a painting we recently viewed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, our family set out to find Bash Bish falls, the tallest single drop waterfall in Massachusetts. Tucked into the Taconic mountains of Berkshire County, the falls are in Mount Washington, Massachusetts in the southwest corner of the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy