Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Thousands of homes and businesses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are without power Friday morning due to a winter storm that moved into the region overnight.

Nearly 1,200 power outages were reported in the Bay State as of 7 a.m., according to the MEMA power outage map. Most of the outages were on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley.

In New Hampshire, Eversource reported 2,396 power outages among customers. New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported an additional 1,600 outages.

On top of the snow the fell overnight, an additional 4 inches of snowfall is expected in some areas on Friday.

Parts of New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m.

Drivers are being urged to take it slow if they have to travel due to slick, snow-covered roads.

Dozens of schools across the region have reported closings and delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

