so I was being told to restrict water, all the plants in my yard are dead. we're told we can only take one shower a day per household. not each one shower a day. can't do laundry and wash clothes in the same day. but they're selling the water off that we already don't have enough of
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …
WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
Environment Report: San Diego’s Orphaned Storm Water Drains Need Adoption
Stormy Drainels lives on 21st and Worth Street in San Francisco. That’s what a volunteer San Franciscan calls the drain they adopted, agreeing to keep it clear of debris to help prevent street flooding and ocean pollution under the city Public Utilities Commission’s Adopt-a-Drain program. The program sends periodic email notifications before large storms reminding drain parents to clear their storm grates before it rains.
California’s Torrential Rains Are Wreaking Havoc on the State’s Oyster Farms
The recent storms throughout California have been welcomed by some, cursed by others. One group in the latter category? Oyster farmers. Thanks to the deluge of water hitting both Californian land and sea, the state’s oyster supply is taking a hit, the Los Angeles Times reported recently. The water runoff from the storms has forced harvesters to halt their operations, to allow time for bacterial testing. That means California oysters are disappearing from stores and restaurants across the state and beyond. “You can say that we’re the only farmers who don’t like rain,” Neal Maloney, the owner of Morro Bay Oyster Co.,...
Leaving Lake Mead: Water for California, Arizona a drain on stressed supply
As Lake Mead shrinks even more over the next two years, a reality will come clearly into focus: There's more demand for the water flowing out of Hoover Dam than there is for the water that stays in Lake Mead.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new water supply
Underground storage may be a key for Western states navigating water shortages and extreme weather. Aquifers under the ground have served as a reliable source of water for years. During rainy years, the aquifers would fill up naturally, helping areas get by in the dry years. But growing demand for water coupled with climate…
How Sierra Nevada Record Snowpack Will Impact California Drought
The Sierra snowpack has reached nearly 250 percent of the average for this time of year.
nbcpalmsprings.com
300+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Mecca
(CNS) – Nearly 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Mecca area lost power Monday, but while electricity was restored for almost half of them, it could take eight to 12 hours to get all of the power turned back on. The utility first announced the outage affecting an...
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
iebusinessdaily.com
It’s no myth: businesses are leaving California at an alarming rate
A local research institute has concluded what a lot of business people have been saying for years: that California is an expensive place to conduct business, and that a lot of businesses have left the state as a result. Sixty four percent the businesses that have left California in the...
California housing shortage triggers cycle of despair
California's chronic shortage of housing manifests itself in sky-high housing costs, the nation's worst poverty and its highest level of homelessness.
PLANetizen
Analysis: California’s Single-Family Zoning ‘Killer’ Barely Making a Dent So Far
California’s Senate Bill 9 (also known as the HOME Act) took effect on January 1, 2022, making it possible for homeowners to build up to four homes on a single-family parcel. YIMBYs described the approval and implementation of SB 9 as a milestone victory for zoning reform, while homeowner and neighborhood groups describe the bill as a death knell for existing communities.
The great California egg crisis
With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state
California Democrats introduced legislation that would impose a new tax on wealthy residents — even if they've already moved out of the state.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Caltrans wants millions of more dollars to clear thousands of California homeless encampments
Caltrans says it is struggling to keep up with the number of homeless encampments popping up on its properties and is seeking millions of dollars to help clear them. The California Department of Transportation has requested $20.6 million over the next two years to remove hazardous materials from encampments on its properties. It is also asking for an additional $5.8 million to expand its newly established Office of Homelessness and Encampments.
California to Close COVID Testing Sites as State of Emergency Nears End
California is preparing to close dozens of state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites ahead of the planned end of the state of emergency in February. Sites that are operating under 50% capacity are scheduled to close before the end of January. Forty-four OptumServe sites were to be shuttered this week, and 48 mobile “mini-buses” will begin closing in two weeks, according to the California Department of Public Health.
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay underscore a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
