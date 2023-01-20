ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Man without a party
4d ago

so I was being told to restrict water, all the plants in my yard are dead. we're told we can only take one shower a day per household. not each one shower a day. can't do laundry and wash clothes in the same day. but they're selling the water off that we already don't have enough of

mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …

WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of San Diego

Environment Report: San Diego’s Orphaned Storm Water Drains Need Adoption

Stormy Drainels lives on 21st and Worth Street in San Francisco. That’s what a volunteer San Franciscan calls the drain they adopted, agreeing to keep it clear of debris to help prevent street flooding and ocean pollution under the city Public Utilities Commission’s Adopt-a-Drain program. The program sends periodic email notifications before large storms reminding drain parents to clear their storm grates before it rains.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

California’s Torrential Rains Are Wreaking Havoc on the State’s Oyster Farms

The recent storms throughout California have been welcomed by some, cursed by others. One group in the latter category? Oyster farmers. Thanks to the deluge of water hitting both Californian land and sea, the state’s oyster supply is taking a hit, the Los Angeles Times reported recently. The water runoff from the storms has forced harvesters to halt their operations, to allow time for bacterial testing. That means California oysters are disappearing from stores and restaurants across the state and beyond. “You can say that we’re the only farmers who don’t like rain,” Neal Maloney, the owner of Morro Bay Oyster Co.,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

300+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Mecca

(CNS) – Nearly 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Mecca area lost power Monday, but while electricity was restored for almost half of them, it could take eight to 12 hours to get all of the power turned back on. The utility first announced the outage affecting an...
MECCA, CA
PLANetizen

Analysis: California’s Single-Family Zoning ‘Killer’ Barely Making a Dent So Far

California’s Senate Bill 9 (also known as the HOME Act) took effect on January 1, 2022, making it possible for homeowners to build up to four homes on a single-family parcel. YIMBYs described the approval and implementation of SB 9 as a milestone victory for zoning reform, while homeowner and neighborhood groups describe the bill as a death knell for existing communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California

The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Caltrans wants millions of more dollars to clear thousands of California homeless encampments

Caltrans says it is struggling to keep up with the number of homeless encampments popping up on its properties and is seeking millions of dollars to help clear them. The California Department of Transportation has requested $20.6 million over the next two years to remove hazardous materials from encampments on its properties. It is also asking for an additional $5.8 million to expand its newly established Office of Homelessness and Encampments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

California to Close COVID Testing Sites as State of Emergency Nears End

California is preparing to close dozens of state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites ahead of the planned end of the state of emergency in February. Sites that are operating under 50% capacity are scheduled to close before the end of January. Forty-four OptumServe sites were to be shuttered this week, and 48 mobile “mini-buses” will begin closing in two weeks, according to the California Department of Public Health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
