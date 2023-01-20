Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
One person injured in two-alarm fire at Perry County home
DUNCANNON, Pa. — One person was injured after being trapped in a fire in Perry County Monday morning, authorities said. The fire was reported at 12:39 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township, according to emergency dispatch. Firefighters managed to rescue...
abc27.com
Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
local21news.com
House fire traps and injures one in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
abc27.com
One injured after crash in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441. One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
local21news.com
One dead after car rolls over in Dollar General parking lot, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is dead following a crash at a Dollar General parking lot, after a driver lost control of the car Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's office, the driver made a sudden turn into a Dollar General parking lot on the 3400 block of Bull Rd.
abc27.com
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
abc27.com
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry Township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
WGAL
Police searching for missing woman in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
abc27.com
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
abc27.com
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
pahomepage.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. 12-year-old starts program to...
1 dead, another taken to the hospital after York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in York County on Saturday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle was traveling north on the 3400 block of Bull Road when it made a sudden turn into a business. This caused the driver to lose control of...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023
MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
abc27.com
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
abc27.com
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
local21news.com
Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
