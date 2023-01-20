ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

FOX43.com

One person injured in two-alarm fire at Perry County home

DUNCANNON, Pa. — One person was injured after being trapped in a fire in Perry County Monday morning, authorities said. The fire was reported at 12:39 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township, according to emergency dispatch. Firefighters managed to rescue...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

House fire traps and injures one in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after crash in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441. One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
abc27.com

Driver injured in Lebanon County crash

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry Township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing woman in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

13 year old dies in Berks County fire

READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 15 now open following crash

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...

