Tip-Up Town will bring another big event to Houghton Lake this weekend: the local premiere of a brand new film shot in Northern Michigan. Temperatures this weekend will be right around freezing, and a northern Michigan filmmaker will be showing off his movie, “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water.” It’s a sequel from Rich Brauer, who says they shot the movie right before the pandemic. “What better place than the Pines in Houghton Lake, which is right where we filmed this thing. And so it’s the kick off of Tip-Up Town USA.”

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO