Auburn, AL

Check out Auburn baseball's odds to win the College World Series in 2023

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPrUB_0kLJH9By00

Auburn is among eight SEC schools with the best odds to win the College Worlds Series in 2023.

The college baseball season is quickly approaching and many are expecting another dominant year for the SEC, including the books in Vegas.

DraftKings released their odds for the winner of the College World Series this week and the Auburn Tigers find themselves in the top 20. At +5000, Auburn is tied for the 20th-best odds to win the championship. They are one of eight teams to be listed with those odds or better by the book.

Here are the top eight SEC teams and other odds courtesy of DraftKings.

LSU +500

Tennessee +600

Ole Miss +1200

Arkansas +1400

Vanderbilt +1500

Florida +1800

Texas A&M +2000

Auburn +5000

Both future SEC teams would be on this list as well.  Texas is listed ad +3000 and Oklahoma is at +3500.

The Auburn Tigers found themselves ranked outside of the top 25 entering the season despite being a College World Series team a year ago. The Tigers lost several key parts of the pitching rotation and will need to find some new high performers throughout the infield.

Auburn welcomes back former pitcher and #1 overall MLB draft pick Casey Mize of the Detroit Tigers for the 21st Annual Auburn Diamond Club Preseason Banquet, held on Saturday, Feb 4th at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available at auburndiamondclub.com . The 2023 season opens with a three-game series against Indiana, beginning Friday, February 17th.

