marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
Eater

This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good

Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco

Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years

The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
7x7.com

The Best Speakeasies in San Francisco

Speakeasies, those hidden bars of the Prohibition Era, have been staging a comeback in San Francisco for years now. And even though they aren't technically secret or even that hard to find, these lounges and hideouts from Chinatown to the Financial District still stir up our nostalgia for early 20th century clandestine cocktail culture.
addictedtovacation.com

6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)

There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
SFGate

