Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Related
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Temporary repairs underway for storm-damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ – Crews are making emergency repairs to portions of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz that were battered by this winter's storms.The goal is to prevent any more damage or further erosion until permanent repairs can be made."The cliff here gets battered quite often. But I've never really seen it this big," said Chris Hosmer, who has lived in the area for 40 years.Hosmer said the repairs are likely to be costly and the beachfront area will forever be vulnerable to Mother Nature. Nonetheless, Hosmer said West Cliff is beloved by neighbors and visitors alike, and is worth...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
kion546.com
The January Sun Rules This Week
Dry, offshore flow will continue through mid-week. The air mass will slowly warm, but we still have a couple of cold mornings to get through first. By Thursday, high temperatures will peak around 5ºF above normal for this time of year then slowly cool into the weekend. We’re watching a weak system that may bring some light rain Sunday into Monday and mark the begging of a wetter pattern.
At Least Seven People Were Killed In A Shooting In Half Moon Bay, California
The shooter was identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, and he is in custody.
Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody
Up to seven people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California.
'Unspeakable': 7 killed, 1 injured in shootings near Half Moon Bay
Seven people are dead following two linked shootings in Half Moon Bay, officials said.
calcoastnews.com
Plans to evacuate residents trapped between Highway 1 landslides
Caltrans will lead convoys of vehicles this week evacuating residents trapped in areas impacted by landslides that closed a stretch of Highway 1 from Big Sur in Monterey County to northern San Luis Obispo County. Authorities closed Highway 1 between Paul’s Slide in Big Sur and a location south of...
'A reminder to not go off the trails': 2 hikers rescued in SF's Fort Funston
"These two individuals are fortunate that this rescue ended with no injuries."
Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation
BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County’s Department of Emergency Management is working with the Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, CAL OES, and the community are working on a plan to meet the needs of people who are cut-off from vital services due to multiple landslides on Highway 1. Over the last two days, Caltrans The post Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation appeared first on KION546.
People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes. “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts South Bay awake
The week got off to a shaky start for parts of Santa Clara County as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the region early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred just before 6 a.m. It was centered approximately 5 miles from San Martin, seven miles from Gilroy and Morgan Hill and 26 miles from San Jose. The earthquake, which had a depth of 5.7 kilometers,...
KTVU FOX 2
Lunar New Year events continue in Bay Area after deadly shooting in Monterey Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In San Jose, the Lunar New Year was celebrated at History Park this weekend and some people there talked about the impact the deadly shooting in Monterey Park is having on how people celebrate. "There have been multiple elders who have come up to me and...
KSBW.com
Storm repairs in Boulder Creek are off to slow start
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Big Basin Water Company, a small, private water utility business, is struggling to keep up with repairs after multiple storms left people in Boulder Creek without water for multiple days — and weeks for some. "The owner of Big Basin Water Company, Jim Moore,...
SFGate
Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
lookout.co
Devastated by storms and denied by insurance, Lompico residents navigate uncertain recovery
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Since a colossal New Year’s Eve storm caused part of the hillside that his house sits on to collapse, Benjamin Short has been in a constant daily battle to save his home.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0