Santa Cruz, CA

CBS San Francisco

Temporary repairs underway for storm-damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ – Crews are making emergency repairs to portions of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz that were battered by this winter's storms.The goal is to prevent any more damage or further erosion until permanent repairs can be made."The cliff here gets battered quite often. But I've never really seen it this big," said Chris Hosmer, who has lived in the area for 40 years.Hosmer said the repairs are likely to be costly and the beachfront area will forever be vulnerable to Mother Nature. Nonetheless, Hosmer said West Cliff is beloved by neighbors and visitors alike, and is worth...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
kion546.com

The January Sun Rules This Week

Dry, offshore flow will continue through mid-week. The air mass will slowly warm, but we still have a couple of cold mornings to get through first. By Thursday, high temperatures will peak around 5ºF above normal for this time of year then slowly cool into the weekend. We’re watching a weak system that may bring some light rain Sunday into Monday and mark the begging of a wetter pattern.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County’s Department of Emergency Management is working with the Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, CAL OES, and the community are working on a plan to meet the needs of people who are cut-off from vital services due to multiple landslides on Highway 1. Over the last two days, Caltrans The post Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes.  “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts South Bay awake

The week got off to a shaky start for parts of Santa Clara County as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the region early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred just before 6 a.m. It was centered approximately 5 miles from San Martin, seven miles from Gilroy and Morgan Hill and 26 miles from San Jose. The earthquake, which had a depth of 5.7 kilometers,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Storm repairs in Boulder Creek are off to slow start

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Big Basin Water Company, a small, private water utility business, is struggling to keep up with repairs after multiple storms left people in Boulder Creek without water for multiple days — and weeks for some. "The owner of Big Basin Water Company, Jim Moore,...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
SFGate

Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kion546.com

Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts

A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
