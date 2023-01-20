Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
Breaking News: 7 Killed In San Mateo Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of EvilKurt Dillon
High School Dropouts Meet in Grad SchoolSandy WynnSan Francisco, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
'A reminder to not go off the trails': 2 hikers rescued in SF's Fort Funston
"These two individuals are fortunate that this rescue ended with no injuries."
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
Supervisor Preston calls for affordable housing at 6 San Francisco sites
"There's been an acceptance of not achieving affordable housing goals," Dean Preston says.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years
The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
The famed sign on SF's historic Alexandria Theater has been torn down
The building has been vacant for years.
sfstandard.com
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek
A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
'Unspeakable': 7 killed, 1 injured in shootings near Half Moon Bay
Seven people are dead following two linked shootings in Half Moon Bay, officials said.
Bay Area home prices fell more than anywhere else in US last month
The days of outrageous overbidding may be behind us.
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in San Francisco
This marks the third pedestrian death in San Francisco since the start of the year, officials said.
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
90-year-old Regal UA Berkeley theater to close after bankruptcy filing
The loss of the historic venue is part of 39 planned closures nationwide.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Where you can wine taste in Napa Valley for $50 or less
Going wine tasting in Napa Valley doesn't have to be expensive.
