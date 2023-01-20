ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years

The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek

A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
