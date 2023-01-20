ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

These 8 Eastern Cities are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees

By Sandy Baker
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zqv1_0kLJGktN00

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

As you plan for retirement, you may be thinking about making a move, perhaps to a city with luxurious amenities or better weather. However, you don’t want to avoid throwing your money away.

That’s why it helps to know which cities can help you get the most out of your savings. So, if you want an affordable city to retire in, don’t choose these eastern U.S. cities.

New York City, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZvh9_0kLJGktN00

Being in the center of one of the largest and most impressive cities in the world could be your dream. However, the median sale price of a home in NYC is $790,000 as of December 2022.

Though home prices are not growing as quickly as a few years ago, it still costs about $552 per square foot for real estate here. The cost of living is high, too, about 26% higher than any other city in New York and 95% higher than the national average.

Newark, New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daT4v_0kLJGktN00

If the Big Apple is too expensive, you might consider moving across the Hudson River to New Jersey so you can still be in the heart of it all.

The housing market here is still highly competitive, with the median sale price of a home about $409,000 and the average price per square foot around $201.

The cost of living is about 23% higher than the national average. If you boost retirement savings enough, choosing Newark over New York City makes sense, but it will still be an expensive place to call home.

Boston, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwLRJ_0kLJGktN00

The history, charm, and waterfront all make Boston an attractive option for those looking for a modern and upscale place to call home. The median sale price here was $775,000 in November 2022, costing $619 per square foot.

The cost of living in Boston is about 53% higher than the national average, with groceries about 18% higher and utilities about 26% higher than in other cities across the country. You would need an income of $73,382 on average to maintain the cost of living.

Want to learn how to build wealth like the 1%? Sign up for Worthy to get ideas and advice delivered to your inbox.

Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ba9pL_0kLJGktN00

For those who want mild winters and exceptional access to the museums and culture of the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., could be an attractive option.

There are some more affordable pockets surrounding the city, but the median sale price of a home in the District is around $650,000, with the price per square foot averaging $517.

As for the overall cost of living, it will cost you around $65,169 to maintain the same quality of life here compared with other cities. Average monthly grocery and food costs are about $475 per person and utilities cost about $246 per month.

Hilton Head, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQCOK_0kLJGktN00

There’s something fantastic about the ocean waves here, and the 23 golf courses make it an attractive location for retirees and vacationers. Consequently, Hilton Head has become a much more expensive place to live.

Home prices continue to rise here, reaching over $575,000 on average. The cost of living is also about 12% higher than the national average, requiring an income of $53,564 annually to maintain the current standard of living.

Palm Beach, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d57pL_0kLJGktN00

Palm Beach, Fla., is an excellent place to call home if you’ve got the money. The island city sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway and boasts a resort lifestyle.

The median home sale price here in November 2022 was more than $1.1 million. Even a condo is expensive, with a median sale price of $585,000 in November. The cost of living in Palm Beach is in the top 1% across the world, though those beaches are quite alluring.

Earn rewards and travel more while spending less with these top travel credit cards.

Asheville, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKYL0_0kLJGktN00

The mountain city of Asheville, N.C., has a cost of living that’s about 8% higher than the national average. You will need an annual income of $49,017 to afford the cost of living here. The highest expenses include utilities and housing.

As for the median sale price, a typical home sells for about $423,725, or about $268 per square foot. You’ll certainly get more space here along with more of a laid-back lifestyle, but you’ll likely have to spend more in retirement here than in other cities in North Carolina.

Boca Raton, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cv3MW_0kLJGktN00

Making the decision to live in Boca Raton could be your dream. After all, the East Coast city is a popular retirement destination in the state.

Overall, the cost of living here is about 10.5% higher than the national average, and that’s likely thanks to the impressive weather and amenities.

The median sale price of a home in November was $530,000, or about $321 per square foot. You could rent, but the cost of food and utilities is also higher here than in other areas.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCajf_0kLJGktN00

If you plan to supplement your Social Security and perhaps put away a sizable amount of money, you may be able to live in one of these areas.

But if you want similar amenities and locations at a lower price, look at communities 20 to 30 minutes outside of these popular destinations. You could still be able to enjoy the benefits of the area just at a fraction of the cost.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wealthinsidermag.com

7 Cities Where You Need to Earn $150,000 to Afford a Home

This is an unsettling moment for the national real estate market. Prices are dropping. The median national home price last November was $370,700. That’s down from a peak of $413,800 in June last year, according to Bankrate.com. Home sales are down, too. November marked the tenth straight month of...
BOSTON, MA
TAPinto.net

Morristown Flags Fly Half-Staff on Monday Jan 23 Through Sunset Thursday

MORRISTOWN, NJ - All U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff today, Monday January 23 through sunset on Thursday January 26 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21 in Monterey Park, California. President Biden made the proclamation honoring the victims yesterday. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations", stated the president.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Fiction Addiction

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out New York

You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore

The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
archpaper.com

The new LaGuardia Airport is another reminder that architects work at the whim of larger political forces

After stepping foot in the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, New Yorkers pass through an airy ticketing hall and security checkpoint, ascend via escalator, trek through a maze of Duty Free shops, then across a food court, then over a skybridge with more bars and restaurants, and then down another set of escalators to a terminal level lined with even more shops before finally arriving at their gate. Effectively, it’s an airport, just like nearly anywhere else in the world. Or, as Justin Davidson wrote when the facility opened early last year, it’s “no longer a hellscape.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie

New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Mid-week storm could deliver snow to New York City

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A midweek storm may threaten New York City’s prolonged snow drought, though the exact path of the system remains uncertain. Cold, dry air is expected to be in place for the first half of the week ahead of precipitation that is forecasted to deliver snow to Staten Island Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radio Ink

Andrew Giuliani Joins WABC in New York

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, is joining Red Apple Media’s WABC (770 AM), the station announced on Monday. Giuliani will work as a contributor for the station’s morning program, Sid & Friends in the Morning, hosted by Sid Rosenberg. He will also guest co-host Cats at Night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., usually hosted by Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsmemory.com

We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville

In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’

Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat

Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy