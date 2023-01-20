ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMS Girls Edge Robinson, Advance To Area Quarterfinals

 4 days ago

The Greeneville Middle School girls turned to Julia Woolsey with their season on the line.

Thanks to her fourth-quarter effort, the Lady Devils won Thursday’s Area 1-AAA tournament play-in game. Woolsey scored the only points of the final period for either team, as Greeneville won at Ross Robinson 23-20.

The Lady Devils trailed 16-12 at the half and 20-14 entering the fourth, when Woolsey took over. She made two field goals, including a 3-pointer, and went 4-of-4 at the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kaydynse Gibson hit two 3s in the first half for her six points, and Millie Ward scored four points on two first-quarter baskets.

The Lady Devils will face Liberty Bell in the Area 1-AAA tournament on Saturday, with tip set for 4:30 p.m. at Kingsport’s John Sevier Middle.

Greeneville’s boys will play Saturday at 5:45 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.

