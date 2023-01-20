ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOUS les JOURS Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas

By Lisa Hay
 4 days ago
TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is excited to announce that its new location in Las Vegas is now open. Marking the brand’s first Nevada location, and 22nd state where TOUS les JOURS operates, the new bakery is owned by first-time TOUS les JOURS franchisees and Las Vegas residents Grace and Oscar Sugiarto, and Harry and Adrienne Pan, who anticipate growing the brand throughout the greater Clark County region. Located on Rainbow Blvd., TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Las Vegas community.

“TOUS les JOURS is known worldwide as a brand that uses extremely high-quality ingredients, which produce exceptionally tasty and flavorful bakery and café menu items that I am eager to share with my local community and the countless global visitors who travel to Las Vegas,” said Grace Sugiarto in a statement. “It is our mission as franchisees to bring joy to the people around us, and since nothing sweetens someone’s day like a bakery pastry from TOUS les JOURS, we are excited to create a new and growing fan base in Nevada.”

While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 80 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world.

TOUS les JOURS’ Las Vegas store is located at 8140 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139. The location opens daily at 7:00 a.m. and closes at 9:00 p.m.



