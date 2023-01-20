ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

DeForest doctor identifies natural path to immunity

By Neal Patten
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
Wintertime already tends to bring out all kinds of bacteria and viruses that lead to wet coughs, runny noses and head congestion. If you’re trying to avoid reaching for heavier-hitting medicines, some natural options are available for what ails you.

At The Sage Apothecary, 625 S. Main St., Dr. Whitney Cronin offers alternative treatment options to the usual prescription or over-the-counter meds, including remedies from naturopathy, homeopathy, ayurveda, and herbalism. Her clinic, Holistic Home Health and Wellness, is also located in the back of her shop.

Cronin is a registered doctor of naturopathic medicine. She earned her bachelor’s of science in biology from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and her doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine from the National University of Health Sciences in Illinois.

The Times-Tribune chatted with Cronin about her tips for a healthier winter.

“The great thing about being a naturopathic doctor is that my tool box is very big,” Cronin said, pointing out that some of those tools might be familiar.

Consuming zinc and vitamin C at the early onset of a cold has been shown in studies, including by Mayo Clinic, to shorten the duration of your symptoms by several days, but they do not prevent colds, Cronin said.Elderberry helps stimulate the immune system, but Cronin warns against taking it regularly as she says taking it too much creates a new baseline for your immune system and weakens its effects over time.Echinacea can also be taken at the onset of cold symptoms for an immunity boost.

If you’re making a hot cup of tea to warm up from the chills, consider stirring in some manuka honey, which is produced from the nectar of the manuka tree, and offers antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties — Cronin loves its overall health-promoting characteristics.

Cronin advocates for addressing the whole self for ensuring a healthy immune system between a healthy diet and addressing stress, but also has some recommendations for recovering from sickness.

To ease the stress and adrenal fatigue of being sick, Cronin suggests a number of natural remedies including Astragalus—a type of flowering plant used for centuries in traditional Chinese Medicine, Cordyceps—a type of parasitic fungus, and Ashwagandha—an evergreen shrub.

Immunity is lowered when stressed, so you need to manage your stress, Cronin said. Most important is to get a good sleep and keep well hydrated. You can also journal, make lists of gratitudes, do breath-work, stretching and meditation. Cronin recommends limiting screen time and dimming the lights before bed.

Herbal healers

Herbals and botanicals offer a range of healing benefits, Cronin said.

Garlic mullein ear drops can wipe out ear infections overnight, according to Cronin. Wild cherry bark syrup can help ease coughs, lemon balm and chamomile can help you sleep when restless.

Instead of reaching for acetaminophen, which can be hard on the liver, Cronin said belladonna is a homeopathic fever reliever.

Cold, dry, winter air can lead to headaches. For a natural solution, essential oils—whether through balms or aromatherapy diffusers—can help treat headaches, Cronin said. A balm, including oils of peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, and menthol might do the trick, or else aromatherapy with peppermint oil.

For a vapor rub, eucalyptus works, but should not be used topically on children. For a natural children’s remedy, use pine instead.

Raw honey is a good way to coat a scratchy throat and it’s antimicrobial.

To thin mucus, Cronin suggests English ivy syrup. Other good demulcents include aloe, slippery elm, and marshmallow, she said. Lemon juice or apple cider vinegar can also help cut down on mucus.

Amplify your antioxidants

Cronin recommends people consume antioxidants to boost overall health. She has several go-tos.

Quercetin, a plant pigment or flavonoid, offers antihistamine effects.N-Acetyl Cysteine, a plant antioxidant naturally found in onion, may help reduce inflammation in your bronchial tubes and lung tissue and break up mucus.Glutathione is an antioxidant found naturally in your body composed mainly of the amino acids glutamine, glycine, and cysteine. It can boost immunity by supporting the proper function of your T-cell lymphocytes, which help fight infections and attack invading viruses.Epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG is a compound found in green tea that can bind to viruses, blocking the ability of the virus to infect other cells. Recent studies have also shown it is effective in blocking COVID-19 infections.Resveratrol is an antimicrobial compound produced in plants, particularly in grapes, that acts against pathogens, including bacteria and fungi.

Mind your gut

Cronin said that with 80% of immune cells being located in our guts, the food we eat either promotes health and healing or illness and inflammation.

Cronin sips on organic unsalted bone broth when her gut needs healing.

Probiotics are important to support a healthy microbiome, Cronin said, but the amount a person needs varies depending upon whether trying to support good digestion or resetting after using antibiotics. Just relying on yogurt for your probiotics is not enough, she added.

Take your vitamins

Overall, when it comes to vitamins, Cronin said they should be used as a supplement and that getting vitamins from organic, whole food sources by “eating the rainbow and dark leafy greens” is ideal. Though, some vitamins are still helpful for sickness.

The B vitamins help to protect from headaches, Cronin said, especially B2 or riboflavin.Vitamin D can be effective at preventing the flu, but Cronin said it must be consumed with fat to be absorbed.Vitamin A is good for supporting mucus membranes, which provide a protective layer in the body from bacteria and germs getting in. It can also support the respiratory system and lymph nodes.

Cronin recommends cod liver oil as a fat soluble source for vitamins A and D. For vegetarians, they could use a nut and seed-based oil.

“As a general day-to-day thing, I don’t think they’re necessary unless you are eating really unhealthily,” she said. “The big thing I tell people is it’s more about getting their nutrition in food...The body will always heal itself when given the opportunity to do so.”

