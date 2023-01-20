ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NEXT Weather: A cooler, calmer weekend, though still above average for temps

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. weather report 01:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following this latest round of heavy, wet snow, things look calmer and more quiet going into the weekend, but also somewhat colder.

The National Weather Service dropped the Winter Storm Warning and the Winter Weather Advisory in Minnesota Thursday afternoon after the latest storm dropped from 3 to 6 inches in parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday into Thursday. The southeastern corner of the state saw the most accumulation. A WCCO Weather Watcher in Rochester reported 8.5 inches in their area.

The storm is moving out quickly to the east, and temperatures will fall back to the low 20s Thursday night.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor reports that Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs remain above average, but will be cooler than the past several days.

Expect a quiet weekend with highs in the upper 20s -- comfortable enough to get out and enjoy the fresh blanket of snow.

Thinks look fairly calm going into next week, as well. A cooler pattern arrives Wednesday into the weekend, with temperatures running slightly below average for this time of year. That being said, we've passed the days that are, on average, the coldest of the year, so things are looking up in the long run.

With the latest round of snow, there's also a host of school closings and delays. Click here to see the full list. And click here to see if there's a snow emergency declared in your community.

