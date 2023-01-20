ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Century Communities Announces Upcoming Development

By Lisa Hay
What Now Austin
What Now Austin
 4 days ago
Century Communities, Inc., a national homebuilder announced an upcoming community in Elgin, TX named Trinity Ranch—just 25 miles east of downtown Austin. The Ridge at Trinity Ranch, the builder’s first collection at the community, will be priced from the high $200s, with homes anticipated to begin selling online and on-site in February 2023. The community’s selection of single-family floor plans has modern open-concept layouts with features and access to amenities like community pools and playgrounds.

“We’re very excited to begin selling at Trinity Ranch, which boasts state-of-the-art amenities, beautiful open spaces, and convenient proximity to Austin,” said Brian Bekker, Austin division president of Century Communities in a statement. “With a convenient online or in-person homebuying process, inspired open-concept floor plans, and exceptional included features like our Century Home Connect smart home package, this anticipated new community will offer something for everyone.”

More About The Ridge at Trinity Ranch:

  • 151 homesites
  • 4 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, up to 2,394 sq. ft.
  • Small-town atmosphere with close proximity to Highway 290
  • Near shopping, dining, entertainment and community events in downtown Elgin
  • Quick access to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Trinity Ranch is located at US 290 & Swenson Boulevard, Elgin, TX 78621.



