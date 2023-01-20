Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City weighs cannabis odor issue
CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall,...
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
Antelope Valley Press
College’s EMT students get ride-along experience
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District students enrolled in emergency medical technician courses will get ride-along experience with American Medical Response and All Town Ambulances under agreements approved by the District’s Board of Trustees at the Jan. 10 meeting. Students enrolled in the EMT program are required...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
Antelope Valley Press
Enriched Neighborhood secures funds
PALMDALE — The Veterans Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale received $2.7 million from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), an influx of funding intended to help make up for increased costs and the loss of volunteer labor during the pandemic. The City Council, on Jan. 11, unanimously approved acceptance...
Antelope Valley Press
Commission, committee, Board members to get paid
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, agreed to begin paying members of the city’s various commissions, committees and boards for attending meetings. The Council agreed to paying members $100, per meeting, with a maximum of two meetings per month. The chair of any commission, committee or board would receive an additional $50, per month.
Antelope Valley Press
Volunteers will clean up city’s vacated apartments
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, at its Jan. 10 meeting, cleared the way for volunteers to clean up vacated apartments at the city’s Desert Jade senior housing complex to prepare them for new residents. Conditions at the affordable housing complex have been a regular topic of discussion...
Antelope Valley Press
Police are looking into hit-and-run collision
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a hit-and-run collision that critically injured a 41-year-old woman. Officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday, in the 9300 block of North Loop...
Comments / 0