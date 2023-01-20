ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Bench trial continues for Jefferson City man accused of killing Lincoln University student

By Kennedy Miller
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU7ph_0kLJFMwG00

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man facing murder charges for a shooting in 2018, is set to continue his bench trial on Friday morning at the Cole County Courthouse.

Alfred Chism Jr. allegedly admitted to killing a Lincoln University student back in 2018. According to court documents, Chism says he shot Charon Session in self-defense. Chism claimed Session had been verbally harassing him prior to the shooting.

The deadly shooting happened in August of 2018 in the 900 block of Tanya Lynn Drive in Jefferson City. According to court documents, Chism told police that Session had texted him before showing up at the home around 3 a.m.

Chism claims he answered the door with a pistol in his hand, told Session to leave, and then shot him, according to a statement. Police say Session was hit twice and Chism called 911 to report the shooting.

Chism is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to online case records , Chism has a hearing set next month in another case for an assault charge.

The post Bench trial continues for Jefferson City man accused of killing Lincoln University student appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Callaway County Sheriff hearing for DWI case held Monday, next date set for June

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism had a court hearing Monday at the Randolph County Courthouse for his DWI case. Chism was charged in November with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. A criminal trial date has yet to be set, but a hearing over Chism’s driver’s license is scheduled for The post Callaway County Sheriff hearing for DWI case held Monday, next date set for June appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man has been charged after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Downtown Columbia bar early Saturday. Jonathan Dowell, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He The post Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

CoMo man shot to death at the Lake

Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Verdict in 2018 Jefferson City murder trial expected to be announced next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The verdict for a Jefferson City murder case is expected to be announced next week. Alfred Chism Jr. was in the Cole County Courthouse on Friday. Judge Daniel Green is expected to release his verdict at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chism is charged with first-degree murder and armed-criminal action. Both sides wrapped The post Verdict in 2018 Jefferson City murder trial expected to be announced next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home

MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April.  PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

More Details Released In Osage Beach Shooting Friday Night

Police have released more details about a deadly double shooting in Osage Beach on Friday night, including the identities of the two victims. Osage Beach Police say officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive after a report of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five people injured following crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy