Bench trial continues for Jefferson City man accused of killing Lincoln University student

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man facing murder charges for a shooting in 2018, is set to continue his bench trial on Friday morning at the Cole County Courthouse.

Alfred Chism Jr. allegedly admitted to killing a Lincoln University student back in 2018. According to court documents, Chism says he shot Charon Session in self-defense. Chism claimed Session had been verbally harassing him prior to the shooting.

The deadly shooting happened in August of 2018 in the 900 block of Tanya Lynn Drive in Jefferson City. According to court documents, Chism told police that Session had texted him before showing up at the home around 3 a.m.

Chism claims he answered the door with a pistol in his hand, told Session to leave, and then shot him, according to a statement. Police say Session was hit twice and Chism called 911 to report the shooting.

Chism is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to online case records , Chism has a hearing set next month in another case for an assault charge.

