WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WTVW
NBA Power Rankings: Joel Embiid and the 76ers Are Heating Up
Plus, the Celtics got their revenge. There was some movement near the top of the league last week, but the Celtics maintained their hold on the NBA’s best record and got their revenge on the Warriors in a Finals rematch as well. The Nuggets and Grizzlies both saw their...
WTVW
LeBron James Doubles Down on His Stance About Shannon Sharpe
After the Fox analyst got into a courtside incident during Friday’s Lakers game with the father of Ja Morant, James posted a message of support for Sharpe. View the original article to see embedded media. After Fox analyst Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside altercation with Grizzlies wing Dillon...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WTVW
Jags’ Josh Allen Makes Bold Statement Ahead of Divisional Game
The defensive end is confident entering the game. After starting the season 3–7, the Jaguars have surprised the NFL by making it to the AFC divisional round. Yet, Jacksonville isn’t satisfied with just making it this far. Jaguars defensive lineman undefined said the team expects to go into...
