Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Bill O’Brien back with Patriots as Tom Brady speculation percolates
Bill O’Brien is returning to the Northeast. The former Patriots assistant coach has been named New England’s offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low reported Tuesday. O’Brien, who most recently served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will work with former Crimson Tide signal-caller Mac Jones, who sputtered this season under the Patriots’ senior football advisor, Matt Patricia. O’Brien previously served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011, when he worked with the team’s then-quarterback, Tom Brady. O’Brien’s last NFL stop was with the Houston Texans, where he was the head coach for six-and-a-half seasons before...
KGO
NFL playoffs conference championships: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles
There are only four teams left in the 2022 NFL season's playoffs as we head to the conference championship round. Fresh off a win over the Cowboyson Sunday night, the 49ers will face the Eagles -- who dismantled the Giants on Saturday -- in the NFC Championship Game. And after beating the Bills on Sunday, the Bengals will try to get back to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City held off Jacksonville on Saturday to get the divisional round rolling, despite a right ankle injury toPatrick Mahomes.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KGO
George Kittle's 'unbelievable' catch sparks 49ers' victory
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In desperate need of a spark for an offense that for most of the first three quarters had been unable to solve the Dallas Cowboys' defense, the San Francisco 49ers finally got exactly what they needed from a player who wasn't really a factor in the playcall.
KGO
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher makes 2 FGs after PAT block in loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys' decision to stick with Brett Maher as their kicker remained a storyline in their final game of the season. Maher had an extra point attempt blocked in the first half, before kicking two field goals in the second half of Dallas' 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
KGO
Deommodore Lenoir's interception leads to 49ers' first score
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second week in a row, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir came up with the game's first interception, and it got the Niners on the board first in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. With 5:55 left in the first quarter,...
Comments / 0