WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
Hulk Hogan & Jimmy Hart Open WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE is celebrating 30 years of Monday Night RAW tonight. Triple H and his team reportedly have huge surprises in store for the WWE Universe. One such surprise kicked off the show. “RAW is XXX” kicked off to the entrance music of Hulk Hogan. Jimmy Hart came out first. The...
Roman Reigns’ Cousin Was Brought In To Unexpectedly Face Shane McMahon After WWE Tryout
WWE likes to feature the Anoa’i Family on their television shows. This is obvious judging by the Bloodline’s current spot on the roster. The famous wrestling family’s lineage in sports entertainment goes back generations, and one family member had a chance to face a member of the McMahon, but he did not see that encounter coming at all.
WWE Told Kylie Rae That They Don’t Have A Spot For Her Right Now
Kylie Rae is a beloved name in pro wrestling, but her life has seen its share of difficulties. This is because Rae’s mental health issues had almost ended her pro wrestling career for good. However, she managed to overcome her demons. She also took part in a WWE tryout, and it seems she isn’t sure about WWE hiring her.
The Bella Twins Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW XXX Due To Creative Issues
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are WWE Hall of Famers and undoubtedly one of the most popular female duos in the history of the company. After making her WWE debut alongside Nikki Bella in 2008, the Bella twins eventually became the mainstays of the women’s division for many years. That being said, it seems they didn’t appear on RAW this week due to Creative differences.
Kurt Angle Joins D-Generation X During WWE RAW XXX
D-Generation X was one of the highlights of WWE during the Attitude Era. The stable was created by Shawn Michaels and Triple H and expanded to include Chyna, The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and others. Tonight, the group got a new member. The 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW...
Goldberg Blasted For Being Dangerous In The Ring
Goldberg established himself as a major force in WCW before he eventually made his way to WWE. Despite previously expressing remorse for not fully embracing professional wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends and returned to the ring six years ago as a part-time performer. He might have won a boatload of titles, but he was also responsible for a few injuries over the year, including that infamous Bret Hart concussion. That being said, Goldberg was still criticized for being a dangerous worker.
Mark Briscoe’s First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Tragic Passing
The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. Fans and pro wrestlers alike felt for Jay Briscoe and his family, especially after such a tragic incident. Fans wondered how Mark Briscoe felt about all this and now it seems Briscoe has finally broken his silence following the tragic death of his brother.
Brock Lesnar Returns To Cost Bobby Lashley United States Title Match During WWE RAW XXX
Brock Lesnar picked up the win over Bobby Lashley despite being dominated for most part of the match at Crown Jewel. Tonight, The Beast made his surprise return to reignite the rivalry. Bobby Lashley took on defending champion Austin Theory for the United States Champion in the opening match of...
Saraya Glams It Up In Skimpy Black Outfit
Saraya is one of the most tenured and brightest talents on the AEW women’s roster. She always aspired to make it big in the world of wrestling, coming from a pro wrestling family herself. Since rising from the ranks of a developmental talent to a veteran, Saraya has come a long way. Along with her amazing in-ring skills, Saraya is also a fashion icon, and she recently dropped a mesmerizing photo for her fans.
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon ‘Did A Lot For The Company’ After WWE Exit
Stephanie McMahon had been part of WWE for several years and was always a constant source of inspiration for fans and pro wrestlers alike. After becoming a highlight during the Attitude Era thanks to her storyline, McMahon managed many backstage roles in WWE as well. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO last week, shocking fans all over the world. Now it seems The Miz made it clear that he believes Stephanie McMahon did a lot for WWE following her exit.
APA Reunites During WWE RAW XXX
The APA were a fearsome duo comprised of Bradshaw and Ron Simmons during the Attitude Era. The team was created after the duo agreed to offer “paid protection” to heel tag teams. The APA had their reunion during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. JBL...
Saraya Supports The Bella Twins Skipping WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Special
Superstars have repeatedly accused WWE of leaving them out of advertising for one reason or another. This seems to be a running theme when it comes to divas. The Bella Twins refused to show up for WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, and Saraya spoke out to support them. The...
WWE Forced To Call Audible During RAW XXX
WWE produced an action-packed edition of Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tonight. The 30th anniversary edition of the red brand featured the return of The Undertaker among other notable moments. RAW is XXX featured a Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch as well....
WWE Accused Of Waiting For Certain Wrestlers To Die Before Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame takes place every year on WrestleMania weekend. Originally known as the WWF Hall of Fame, the honor was created in 1993 when André the Giant was posthumously inducted as the sole inductee that year. The ceremony went on an eight-year hiatus following the 1996 event, but fans missed the event. WWE relaunched the Hall of Fame in 2004 and since 2014, the entire ceremonies have aired on the WWE Network/Peacock. Despite the prestige and extravaganza, WWE alum Dangerous Danny Davis appears to have an issue with WWE’s annual tradition.
Chris Jericho Calls Out Hilton Hotels Manager Who ‘Threatened & Demeaned’ Him
Chris Jericho is a highly experienced and accomplished professional wrestler, with an illustrious career spanning over 30 years. He is known for his selfless nature, often putting the success of others before his own. Despite this, some critics have suggested that his actions may unintentionally hinder the growth of his peers in the industry, even in recent times. That being said, he is still a human being at the end of the day and faces issues normal people do – including hotel problems.
The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon To Take Care Of Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt received quite a focus after his WWE return. During RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, Undertaker and Wyatt had a bit of a show-down, but they ended things are allies. It turns out that Undertaker has been in Wyatt’s corner for quite a while now. The Undertaker faced...
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
