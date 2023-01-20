Watch out, financial advisors: 6,000 women already lean on Penny’s expertise for financial mentorship. Penny Finance, the first online financial mentorship platform for women, today announces the launch of an all-in-one community feature. The new community feature provides a welcoming space for women where they can come together and share advice on financial wellness for today and the future. The new community page is moderated by the experienced Penny Finance team, offering financial mentorship for women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through Penny Finance, women finally have the tools and community support they need to get their money, debt, and investing questions answered.

2 HOURS AGO