MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Best Crypto Casinos of 2023, According to SlotsGuy
Crypto - in all its different versions - offers a great deal of privacy and confidentiality. It makes customers geographically untraceable. The peer-to-peer nature of the protocol itself organically speeds up transactions, enabling both deposits and withdrawals to be completed faster. SlotsGuy unveils the Best Crypto Casinos of 2023. Bitcoin...
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
Tuesday Upgrades Downgrades: Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate, Shopify, Skyworks, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday, Zoom Video
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Altice USA, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate Technology, Shopify, Skyworks Solutions, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday and Zoom Video Communications.
Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications
Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF4012 and GRF4012W, two broadband gain blocks offering a unique blend of noise and linearity performance over exceptionally wide bandwidths. By accentuating a critical balance between the products’ gain, noise figure, linearity, and compression performance, Guerrilla RF developed a core tailored specifically for satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements.
OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Fiscal Quarter Ending January 31, 2023
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the results of stockholder elections for the $0.55 per common share distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 1, 2022. Stockholders had until January 18, 2023, to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash (up to an aggregate maximum cash amount of 20% of the total distribution), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares, or in shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on January 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 13, 2022.
Penny Finance Signals a New Era for Women With Their AI-powered Financial Platform
Watch out, financial advisors: 6,000 women already lean on Penny’s expertise for financial mentorship. Penny Finance, the first online financial mentorship platform for women, today announces the launch of an all-in-one community feature. The new community feature provides a welcoming space for women where they can come together and share advice on financial wellness for today and the future. The new community page is moderated by the experienced Penny Finance team, offering financial mentorship for women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through Penny Finance, women finally have the tools and community support they need to get their money, debt, and investing questions answered.
Industry Experts Reveal Most Searched Jobs in the Mining Industry
From rigger jobs to mining, chef jobs and everything in between, the mining industry has a range of jobs available; labour hire experts Techforce reveal the top searched jobs in the mining industry. PERTH, Australia, January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Australia's mining industry is one of the most expansive sectors...
Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities Emerging in Increasing Use of AI, ML, And Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cybersecurity Market by Type, Solution - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the...
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2023.
ForexBrokers.com Announces Winners for the 2023 Annual Awards
Trusted by millions of readers and respected across the industry, ForexBrokers.com is proud to announce the results of its 2023 Annual Awards. ForexBrokers.com, a leading provider of online forex broker reviews and in-depth forex industry content, is proud to announce the winners for the ForexBrokers.com 2023 Annual Awards. The Annual...
Newell Brands Announces Restructuring Program
Project Phoenix Expected to Drive Further Simplification and Efficiencies. Targeting Annualized Pre-Tax Savings of $220 to $250 Million. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, that aims to strengthen the company by leveraging its scale to further reduce complexity, streamlining its operating model and driving operational efficiencies.
Relay Robotics Adds Senior Product Leadership
Relay Adds Three Key Executives To Boost Software Engineering, Product Management, Industrial Design. Relay Robotics, Inc. a leading supplier of service robots to the hospitality, healthcare, and real estate industries, announced today the addition of three key executives to its Product team. Matt Townsend joins as Vice President, Software Engineering; Eric Nguyen joins as Vice President, Product Management; and Jason Hu joins as Senior Designer.
Arroyo Invests in Integrated Shore-Side LNG Liquefaction and Bunkering Platform in the U.S.
Expands Portfolio of Transportation and Storage Infrastructure Assets. Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, today announced it has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities (the Company), an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
Tandem Diabetes Care Completes Acquisition of Insulin Patch Pump Developer, AMF Medical
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi™ Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump, designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges, is under development and not commercially available.
European Real Estate Investors Directory 2022: List of the 1,200 Companies - Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, Project Developers, Real Estate Companies, REITs and Pension Funds - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "List of the 1,200 Largest Real Estate Investors in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire real estate in Europe. Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus),...
Evolus Receives Regulatory Approval for Nuceiva® in Australia
Australia among the largest countries in the world for aesthetic neurotoxins1. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provided regulatory approval for Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA)▼, a neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Nuceiva® was approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients. Glabellar lines are the vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown.
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand to Expand in Japan With Plans for Hotel Toranomon Hills
Located in the heart of Tokyo’s newest international business hub, Hotel Toranomon Hills will offer guests a sophisticated yet convivial cocoon for socializing and work. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered in a management agreement with a Mori Building affiliate for Hotel Toranomon Hills, which will be located at the heart of Tokyo’s emerging business center as part of the new Toranomon Hills Station Tower. Slated to open in late 2023, the 205-luxury hotel will debut The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Tokyo and will mark the second hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in the Asia Pacific region.
