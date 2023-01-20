Read full article on original website
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
WGRZ TV
January ends with a snowy week
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After what has been a relatively mild and wet January, a colder and snowier weather pattern is on the way for this week. Monday will be cloudy with a few wandering snowflakes. Tuesday will have a better chance of snow as a cold front swings in...
WLWT 5
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
Get Ready For More Snow In New York
It looks like winter will be in full force for parts of New York State today. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, steady but light snow is forecasted for parts of the state from today through tomorrow. It looks like the snow won't go away anytime soon. According...
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Weather Advisory continues until 1 am Saturday
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 am Saturday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties. The National Weather Service says that additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible, along with winds gusting as high as 45 mph, particularly near the Lake Erie shore. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, although difficult travel conditions may be found across the higher elevations.
Look: Major Snowstorm Forecasted For Bengals-Bills Playoff Game Today
Say it ain't snow. For another time this year, the weather may be the third opponent in a Buffalo Bills game. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals face off in the divisional round at 3 p.m. ET in Buffalo's Highmark Stadium. The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y. — where the stadium is ...
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
Fox 19
The Weekend in Cincinnati and The Bengals in Buffalo
There is the potential for more accumulating snow on Wednesday. FIRST ALERT: Heavy snow ends, tracking light snow on and off through the evening. Light snow showers linger into Monday morning ahead of a cool extended forecast.
Buffalo Waterfront Gets Another Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Eric Jones rebuilt and created another version of a Damar Hamlin snow sculpture at the Buffalo Waterfront.
wearebuffalo.net
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Water main break causes significant flooding in Buffalo
A water main break is causing significant flooding on Seneca Street and James P. Coppola Sr. Boulevard in Buffalo.
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
WKBW-TV
Push to add stop arms to Route 33 after woman dies in car during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Edie Syta looked through photos of her mom, Stasia Syta. "My mom was just a beautiful person inside and out," Syta said. She said it's hard to believe it's been nearly one month without her. "I really wish my mom was here...
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Buffalo Public Schools Are Looking For Additional Help
There are several openings and they may need you
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
WGRZ TV
PHOTOS: Public art of the Buffalo Bills
A new mural of Damar Hamlin, by Adam Zyglis, has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square.
