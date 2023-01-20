Read full article on original website
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why they Won’t and a Prediction
Will the third time be the charm for the New York Giants, who are 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and 3-15 in games played against their rivals since 2014?. If there was ever a time for the Giants to come up with a win against their hated division rivals which, by the way, would snap a winless streak in games played in Philadelphia that dates back to October 2013, this weekend out be it.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2023 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs in top 10, latest NFL Draft projection after Divisional Round
A majority of the National Football League and its fans are looking ahead to the offseason with the 2022 NFL
Tri-City Herald
Startin’ Somethin’: Robert Kraft, Purchasing the Patriots and The Jacksons?
When searching for the origins of the New England Patriots dynasty, it would be acceptable to “Blame it on the Boogie.”. The story of longtime fan turned team owner and CEO, Robert Kraft, is one which is revered within the annals of the region’s folklore. Since his official purchase of the team on Jan. 21, 1994 (of which Pats fans celebrated the anniversary this weekend) the Patriots organization has enjoyed an unprecedented level of success. However, the history of the Patriots is one that involves as much defeat as it does victory.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders to Cut Carson Wentz, Logan Thomas?
The Washington Commanders face a colossal offseason. After being in a position to secure a playoff berth, Ron Rivera's team stuttered down the stretch and missed out. Now, while that will sting for a while, attention turns to what the Commanders' roster will look like next season...and that starts with player evaluation.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Divisional Round MMQB: Bengals’ Lack of Respect, 49ers’ Defense Stars
Welcome to the divisional round of the playoffs. We are trying things a little differently at The MMQB this year with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about this round, plus more from our staff. The...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Sean Payton Set for Second Interview With Broncos
Sean Payton reportedly has earned a second interview with the Broncos, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. The report notes that the former Saints coach’s second interview is scheduled for Wednesday. His first interview happened a week ago on Jan. 17. Payton is believed to be the...
Tri-City Herald
Joe Schoen Offers Glimpse into Giants’ Roster Building Plans
If New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen had his way, he'd be able to keep all of his 20 soon-to-be unrestricted free agents around for 2023. Such, however, will not be the case, as the Giants desperately need to close the gap between themselves and the rest of the NFC East if they're ever to give themselves a legitimate chance at winning the Super Bowl.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers Request Interview With Two More Candidates For Offensive Coordinator Position
The Chargers' search to find a new offensive coordinator continues, and the team has identified two more candidates for the role. Last week, the team requested permission to interview Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson and Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the vacant offensive coordinator position. On Monday, the...
Tri-City Herald
No Bengals Named To PFWA All-NFL or All-AFC Teams
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the NFL's final four teams, but don't have any representation on the Pro Football Writer's Association 2022 All-NFL teams. They didn't land one player on either the All-NFL or All-AFC teams. Here are both teams in full:. 2022 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM. Offense. QB...
Tri-City Herald
Tom Krasovic: Bengals show it’ll take special stuff to derail Super Bowl bid
The Bills were the snow, the Bengals were the plow. Cincinnati amassed 30 first downs, 172 rushing yards and 16 gains of at least 10 yards Sunday in a 27-10 victory at snowy Orchard Park, N.Y, to reach the franchise's second consecutive AFC title game. The Bengals never fumbled the wet football, never threw it to the Bills. Cincinnati was flagged just twice, and stuffed Buffalo's explosive offensive. Even the perfectionist Paul Brown, Hall of Fame coach and Bengals founder, would've smiled during this game.
Tri-City Herald
Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Tri-City Herald
Another Cowboys Season Ends on a Baffling Late-Game Decision
We were planning on pinning this on the kicker, the poor man with the quiet eyes who spent the entire day being followed around by a network camera like he was hosting an art installation on internal tumult. We were planning on pinning this on the quarterback, too. And while...
Tri-City Herald
Giants GM Joe Schoen says Daniel Jones is ‘gonna be here’ next season, at least
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Monday that Daniel Jones is going to be with the team next season. Schoen was asked if he believes Jones can help the Giants win a Super Bowl, and the GM seemingly let the truth slip. “We’re happy Daniel’s gonna be here,” Schoen said. “We’re...
