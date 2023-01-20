ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Is Jake Moody Lions Kicker of Future?

Kicker Jake Moody left a legacy playing for the Michigan Wolverines that will extremely difficult to top. “That’s why he’s the Groza winner, right? Legend. I’ve been watching Michigan football since I was a kid," head coach Jim Harbaugh said, after the Wolverines defeated the Fighting Illini this season. "Pretty, pretty decent historian of Michigan football, and I am nominating him for legendary status.”
Huskies Use Texas Momentum to Offer Young Dallas Linebacker

The trickledown has begun. Not quite a month following six fair-weather days in Texas, capped off by a triumphant Alamo Bowl showing against the Texas Longhorns, the University of Washington football program has started to put all of that positive Lone Star spin to good use. On Monday morning, the...
Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan approved early Tuesday by the Legislature, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.
