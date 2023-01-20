ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning.

The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later.

Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky or hearing a loud boom from Bixby, Broken Arrow, Coweta, Wagoner and as far as Fayetteville, Ark.

The Geostationary Lightning Mapper, normally used to locate lightning strikes, shows a bright flash, or blue dot, over Wagoner County.

LaJuana Dorris
3d ago

I heard it and looked outside to see if someone hit the house! I then looked at my door bell camera video and saw it!

