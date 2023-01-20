ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino police arrest three for string of burglaries at businesses near Santa Ana river

San Bernardino police arrested three people for a string of robberies at businesses near the Santa Ana River in recent days, equaling nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property. According to a release from San Bernardino Police Department, investigators looking into burglaries at several businesses found that the crimes were "being committed by transients camping in the riverbed."Detectives located a "sizable transiet encampment," in the Santa Ana riverbed, including "several high-value items" that included over a dozen laptops, cell phones, iPads, point-of-sale devices, Milwaukee power drills, Stihl chainsaws, concrete saws and hydraulic cutting tools, as well as "a large quantity of new and used construction equipment."Authorities estimate that around $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the investigation.As a result, three people were arrested and charged with felonies. San Bernardino County Public Works plans to clean the camp in coming days. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-4885. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
signalscv.com

Man detained using brother’s ID, brother turns him in

On Saturday, a 34-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of identity theft after he allegedly used his brother’s ID during a traffic stop that resulted in his detainment, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man apparently presented deputies with his...
PALMDALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Ontario

A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
ONTARIO, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Homicide Ruled in Death of Man Found Near Azusa Riverbed

LOS ANGELES - A man died from blunt force trauma to the head in a likely homicide, coroner investigators ruled. Jose Mejia Argueta, 40, was found near the San Gabriel Riverbed after Azusa Police responded around 10 a.m. January 10, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A...
AZUSA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Another tragedy, another push for gun reform

Another tragedy struck the Southland over the weekend as people celebrated the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. A gunman opened fire, killing 11 people — six women and five men, according to news reports. There were also 10 others injured.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Vehicle smashes into center median of Foothill Boulevard in Fontana on Jan. 20

A single-vehicle traffic collision occurred in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., police received a report of the incident at Foothill Boulevard and Catawba Avenue, said Officer Steven Reed. Officers arrived and discovered that the vehicle struck...
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead

VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA

