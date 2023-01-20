Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Hamilton County sheriff's investigating Elmwood Place homicide
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Elmwood Place on Jan. 21. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Saint Bernard police were providing patrol services to the Village of Elmwood Place...
Fox 19
Reward up to $10K for information on Clermont County homicide suspect
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The reward for information leading to a homicide suspect’s arrest is now up to $10,000. Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says deputies are looking for 22-year-old Jaydon Maurice Pierce in connection with the shooting that left 39-year-old Casey Hamblin Moss killed on Jan. 17. Moss...
WKRC
Judge calls man 'dangerous' and 'manipulative' during sentencing for shootout with police
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man who injured an officer during a shootout with police to up to 61 and a half years in prison Monday. Police tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard on Aug. 31, 2020, because he had a warrant for his arrest and was a possible suspect in a homicide investigation. Hubbard led them on a chase that ended in a family's yard and next to a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road when an officer used stop sticks.
Ohio woman pretending to be dead mother must repay $461K in stolen VA benefits
CINCINNATI — An Ohio woman who impersonated her dead mother for nearly 50 years so she could receive government benefits was ordered to repay more than $461,000, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release on Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Irene...
YAHOO!
Hamilton County's new prosecutor picked by GOP, denounces 'progressive activists'
Hamilton County's previous prosecutor went from prosecutor to judge. The next prosecutor will go from judge to prosecutor. The Hamilton County Republican Party's central committee on Thursday appointed former juvenile court judge Melissa Powers as the new prosecutor. The decision wasn't a tough one for the 278-member committee assembled at...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail resumes operations after limited prisoner intake overnight
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirms the Hamilton County Justice Center resumed inmate intake 6 a.m. Monday morning. This comes after the jail accepted individuals who fell under the category of physical arrest in which they may pose a threat to the public, felony or violent offense overnight. Law enforcement...
Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
Four escaped Missouri inmates found in Ohio, taken into custody
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. […]
Fox 19
Judge throws out lawsuit against Hamilton County sergeant who kicked inmate who bit him
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Hamilton County jail sergeant who kicked an inmate after the inmate bit through his boot, finding that the inmate’s actions were “extremely belligerent and aggressive” and “substantially certain to cause” the sergeant’s response, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
WLWT 5
Middletown man sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison for shooting officer
LEBANON, Ohio — A Middletown man was sentenced to prison Monday for shooting at law enforcement officers during a traffic stop in 2020. According to a release, Christopher Hubbard, 38, was sentenced to an indefinite term of prison from 56 to 61 ½ years. Hubbard was found guilty...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
linknky.com
Mayors group and Kenton County officials debate recent payroll tax increases
Kenton County mayors, city council members, government workers and officials of all kinds packed the Ft. Mitchell Community Center on Saturday for a meeting of the Kenton County Mayors group, where a debate about government transparency, economic development and political process ensued. Several subjects were on the agenda, but the...
Fox 19
4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
Fox 19
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
Fox 19
Police arrest 21-year-old involved in fatal Nicholas County shooting
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky man was charged with murder Monday after a shooting in Nicholas County, according to Kentucky State Police Post 6. Dalton Barker, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot Frisco Johnson on Cassidy Creek Road Sunday evening, police said. Officers say they were dispatched...
wnewsj.com
Bomb threat reportedly made at Wilmington City Schools
WILMINGTON — Law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent Jim Brady sent out a message indicating the district received a report of a bomb threat at the high school and middle school campus. Kim DeWeese, treasurer of Wilmington City Schools, told the News Journal that someone called the district secretary saying there was a bomb, and then hung up.
OSHP: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri taken into custody in Butler County
The four escaped inmates were identified in a traffic stop from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two were taken into custody immediately, while the other two fled on foot and were later apprehended.
Fox 19
Man indicted for June murder in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Comments / 2