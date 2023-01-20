ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

WLWT 5

Hamilton County sheriff's investigating Elmwood Place homicide

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Elmwood Place on Jan. 21. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Saint Bernard police were providing patrol services to the Village of Elmwood Place...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Judge calls man 'dangerous' and 'manipulative' during sentencing for shootout with police

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man who injured an officer during a shootout with police to up to 61 and a half years in prison Monday. Police tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard on Aug. 31, 2020, because he had a warrant for his arrest and was a possible suspect in a homicide investigation. Hubbard led them on a chase that ended in a family's yard and next to a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road when an officer used stop sticks.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police arrest 21-year-old involved in fatal Nicholas County shooting

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky man was charged with murder Monday after a shooting in Nicholas County, according to Kentucky State Police Post 6. Dalton Barker, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot Frisco Johnson on Cassidy Creek Road Sunday evening, police said. Officers say they were dispatched...
DRY RIDGE, KY
wnewsj.com

Bomb threat reportedly made at Wilmington City Schools

WILMINGTON — Law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent Jim Brady sent out a message indicating the district received a report of a bomb threat at the high school and middle school campus. Kim DeWeese, treasurer of Wilmington City Schools, told the News Journal that someone called the district secretary saying there was a bomb, and then hung up.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Man indicted for June murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HARRISON, OH

