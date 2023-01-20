ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Enriched Neighborhood secures funds

PALMDALE — The Veterans Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale received $2.7 million from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), an influx of funding intended to help make up for increased costs and the loss of volunteer labor during the pandemic. The City Council, on Jan. 11, unanimously approved acceptance...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Commission, committee, Board members to get paid

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, agreed to begin paying members of the city’s various commissions, committees and boards for attending meetings. The Council agreed to paying members $100, per meeting, with a maximum of two meetings per month. The chair of any commission, committee or board would receive an additional $50, per month.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City weighs cannabis odor issue

CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall,...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Ex-county official receives probation in bribery case

LOS ANGELES — A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced, Monday, to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Former OC Democratic power broker pleads guilty to wire fraud

This week, former Democratic Party leader and OC political power broker Melahat Rafiei agreed to plead guilty to attempted wire fraud. In 2019, she allegedly tried to help pass an Anaheim ordinance on behalf of a local cannabis retailer in exchange for a planned payment of at least $300,000. She...
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term

Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

College’s EMT students get ride-along experience

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District students enrolled in emergency medical technician courses will get ride-along experience with American Medical Response and All Town Ambulances under agreements approved by the District’s Board of Trustees at the Jan. 10 meeting. Students enrolled in the EMT program are required...
LANCASTER, CA
knock-la.com

Black Planning Association Demands Removal of Armed Officers from Public Meetings

In an open letter distributed to dozens of LA City officials and staff — including the planning director, the mayor, and the council president — Wednesday evening, the Black Professionals of Los Angeles City Planning (BPLA), “respectfully demand[ed]” the removal of armed Los Angeles Police Department officers from City Planning outreach events, including Planning Commission and City Council meetings. The letter, addressed to Planning Director Vince Bertoni, has since been made publicly available.
SFGate

California's strict gun laws don't eliminate violence, but they have helped

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California has a reputation as a tough place to buy a gun. It's home to mandatory waiting periods and background checks for firearms purchases. It bans so-called military-style assault weapons, one of just eight states, plus the District of Columbia, with such a law. And in 2016, it became one of the first states to pass a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove firearms from someone believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Volunteers will clean up city’s vacated apartments

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, at its Jan. 10 meeting, cleared the way for volunteers to clean up vacated apartments at the city’s Desert Jade senior housing complex to prepare them for new residents. Conditions at the affordable housing complex have been a regular topic of discussion...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy