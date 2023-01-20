Read full article on original website
Mass. State Lottery winner: Store sells 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ lottery tickets
One store in Massachusetts sold two “Mass Cash” grand prizes during Sunday night’s drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Each of the “Mass Cash” prizes won was worth $100,000, which is the highest available prize to win in “Mass Cash.” The two winning tickets were sold from the Hilltop Stop Convenience store in Plainvillle.
NBC Connecticut
Mega Millions Ticket Sold in CT Won $40,000 Friday
One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Friday night. The winning numbers were 20-29-31-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was X4. The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Without Megaplier, the ticket would have won $10,000. It’s not...
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 15-22
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $80,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 177 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $400,198. The average price per square foot was $244.
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000
Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Highest Property Tax Rates in Mass. for 2023
The good news if you live in Massachusetts, is that the tax rate in your city or town probably fell faster last year than it has anytime in the past few years. The bad news: You’re probably still going to pay more in property taxes this year. Last year,...
country1025.com
The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts
Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Massachusetts?
New England has a heck of a lot of water. We previously chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the most dangerous rivers in the country can also be found in the Granite State. We then concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar opens in Worcester offering food, drink flights, karaoke
The newest addition to Worcester’s Canal District takes its slogan, “Catch flights, not feelings,” very seriously. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is holding a soft opening this week, specializes in unique food and drink flights, giving customers the opportunity to sample multiple options each time they visit.
Sale closed in Longmeadow: $399,900 for a four-bedroom home
Jennifer Coffin and Patrick Wilson acquired the property at 128 Benedict Terrace, Longmeadow, from M Carroll 2018 Ret Karen on Jan. 5, 2023. The $399,900 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 6,150-square-foot lot.
Mass. employers to disclose salary ranges if pay range transparency bill approved
Job applicants in Massachusetts may gain better insights into their potential salary prospects under newly filed legislation on Beacon Hill. Employers with 15 or more workers would be required to share estimated salary ranges on job postings and advertisements, should a bill filed by state Reps. Josh Cutler and Brandy Fluker Oakley move forward in this new legislation session. Employers would also need to disclose pay ranges when offering promotions or transfers to new positions.
Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power
LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
Holyoke Victory Theater project gets support from Western Massachusetts legislators
HOLYOKE – “This isn’t a Holyoke project. It’s a Western Massachusetts regional project,” Mayor Joshua A. Garcia told a delegation of state legislators who visited the long-shuttered Victory Theater today. “I’m hoping we can be strategic and specific and focused as possible to figure out how to close (the funding) gap.”
Four-bedroom home sells in Ludlow for $565,000
Christopher Bordenca and Andrea Bordenca bought the property at 237 Westerly Circle, Ludlow, from Daniel T Laing and Jennifer M Dziedzic on Jan. 6, 2023, for $565,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional...
