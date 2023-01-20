ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in CT Won $40,000 Friday

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Friday night. The winning numbers were 20-29-31-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was X4. The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Without Megaplier, the ticket would have won $10,000. It’s not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $620,000

Collin Carlone and Morgan Carlone acquired the property at 4 Christopher Circle, Wilbraham, from Cynthia Schultz on Jan. 6, 2023, for $620,000 which works out to $239 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
WILBRAHAM, MA
country1025.com

The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts

Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Massachusetts?

New England has a heck of a lot of water. We previously chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the most dangerous rivers in the country can also be found in the Granite State. We then concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. employers to disclose salary ranges if pay range transparency bill approved

Job applicants in Massachusetts may gain better insights into their potential salary prospects under newly filed legislation on Beacon Hill. Employers with 15 or more workers would be required to share estimated salary ranges on job postings and advertisements, should a bill filed by state Reps. Josh Cutler and Brandy Fluker Oakley move forward in this new legislation session. Employers would also need to disclose pay ranges when offering promotions or transfers to new positions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
LUNENBURG, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Ludlow for $565,000

Christopher Bordenca and Andrea Bordenca bought the property at 237 Westerly Circle, Ludlow, from Daniel T Laing and Jennifer M Dziedzic on Jan. 6, 2023, for $565,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy