Woonsocket Call
OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Fiscal Quarter Ending January 31, 2023
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the results of stockholder elections for the $0.55 per common share distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 1, 2022. Stockholders had until January 18, 2023, to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash (up to an aggregate maximum cash amount of 20% of the total distribution), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares, or in shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on January 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 13, 2022.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Here's Why HighPeak Energy Shares Are Rising
HighPeak Energy Inc HPK shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company late Monday initiated a strategic alternatives process that includes a potential sale. Strategic Alternatives: HighPeak's board voted to initiate a process to evaluate certain strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The company did not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation, but alternatives include a potential sale of the oil and natural gas company.
Arroyo Invests in Integrated Shore-Side LNG Liquefaction and Bunkering Platform in the U.S.
Expands Portfolio of Transportation and Storage Infrastructure Assets. Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, today announced it has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities (the Company), an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
Evolus Receives Regulatory Approval for Nuceiva® in Australia
Australia among the largest countries in the world for aesthetic neurotoxins1. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provided regulatory approval for Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA)▼, a neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Nuceiva® was approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients. Glabellar lines are the vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown.
Tandem Diabetes Care Completes Acquisition of Insulin Patch Pump Developer, AMF Medical
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi™ Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump, designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges, is under development and not commercially available.
Serta Simmons Bedding Takes Decisive Actions to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth
Commences Voluntary Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Deleverage Balance Sheet. Service to Retail Customers and Sleepers Continuing as Usual and Will Be Unaffected by Chapter 11 Proceedings. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB” or the “company”), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced that the company is taking steps...
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
Technip Energies Awarded Contract to Upgrade Aramco’s Sulfur Recovery Facilities at Riyadh Refinery
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) – as part of its long-term agreement with Aramco – has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco’s Riyadh Refinery. This contract covers the implementation of three new tail gas treatment (TGT) units, improving the performance of the existing...
Vietnam Dental Equipment Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2022-2027 - Healthcare Investments Through Government Promises Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam dental equipment market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive...
24M Selected to Receive $3.2M in Federal Funding to Develop More Efficient Electric Vehicle Batteries
Funding Part of Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Program to Support Domestic Development of Advanced Batteries for Electric Vehicles. 24M announced today that it has been selected to receive $3.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of the ARPA-E Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL) program, which seeks to develop more affordable, convenient, efficient and resilient electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
New Ireland Becomes Newest FINEOS Client
FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) and New Ireland Assurance Company plc today announced they have signed an agreement to provide the FINEOS Platform as a claims solution for group and individual income protection, life and critical illness (CI). This investment comes as New Ireland looks to leverage new technologies to provide a...
Tuesday Upgrades Downgrades: Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate, Shopify, Skyworks, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday, Zoom Video
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Altice USA, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate Technology, Shopify, Skyworks Solutions, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday and Zoom Video Communications.
BIOVENTUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bioventus Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bioventus Inc. (“Bioventus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BVS) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bioventus securities pursuant to the February 11, 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Curaleaf's Grassroots Cannabis Brand Launches In New Jersey
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA announced the expansion of its Grassroots brand in New Jersey with the launch of cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Available now at all Curaleaf locations across the state, New Jersey is the eighth market to offer Grassroots' carefully cultivated products following its strategic national rebrand in November 2022.
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Penny Finance Signals a New Era for Women With Their AI-powered Financial Platform
Watch out, financial advisors: 6,000 women already lean on Penny’s expertise for financial mentorship. Penny Finance, the first online financial mentorship platform for women, today announces the launch of an all-in-one community feature. The new community feature provides a welcoming space for women where they can come together and share advice on financial wellness for today and the future. The new community page is moderated by the experienced Penny Finance team, offering financial mentorship for women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through Penny Finance, women finally have the tools and community support they need to get their money, debt, and investing questions answered.
Relay Robotics Adds Senior Product Leadership
Relay Adds Three Key Executives To Boost Software Engineering, Product Management, Industrial Design. Relay Robotics, Inc. a leading supplier of service robots to the hospitality, healthcare, and real estate industries, announced today the addition of three key executives to its Product team. Matt Townsend joins as Vice President, Software Engineering; Eric Nguyen joins as Vice President, Product Management; and Jason Hu joins as Senior Designer.
