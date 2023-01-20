South Africa State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Report 2022: State of the Industry, Key Issues, Corporate Actions, Regulations, Enterprise Development and Social Development - ResearchAndMarkets.com

We are pleased to announce that starting today, Latvian citizens can apply for an Indian visa online. This service includes assistance with the application for an Electronic Travel Authorization, which is required for travel to India.With this new service, Latvian citizens can now apply for an Indian visa from the comfort of their own homes. All they need is a computer with an internet connection. The entire process is simple and straightforward, and our team is available to assist with any questions or concerns.We are committed to making travel to India easier and more convenient for Latvian citizens, and we are excited to offer this new service.

15 HOURS AGO