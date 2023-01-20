South Africa State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Report 2022: State of the Industry, Key Issues, Corporate Actions, Regulations, Enterprise Development and Social Development - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Vietnam Dental Equipment Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2022-2027 - Healthcare Investments Through Government Promises Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam dental equipment market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive...
Woonsocket Call
Arroyo Invests in Integrated Shore-Side LNG Liquefaction and Bunkering Platform in the U.S.
Expands Portfolio of Transportation and Storage Infrastructure Assets. Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, today announced it has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities (the Company), an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
Woonsocket Call
European Real Estate Investors Directory 2022: List of the 1,200 Companies - Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, Project Developers, Real Estate Companies, REITs and Pension Funds - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "List of the 1,200 Largest Real Estate Investors in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire real estate in Europe. Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus),...
Woonsocket Call
Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities Emerging in Increasing Use of AI, ML, And Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cybersecurity Market by Type, Solution - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the...
Woonsocket Call
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Woonsocket Call
Evolus Receives Regulatory Approval for Nuceiva® in Australia
Australia among the largest countries in the world for aesthetic neurotoxins1. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provided regulatory approval for Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA)▼, a neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Nuceiva® was approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients. Glabellar lines are the vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown.
Woonsocket Call
Serta Simmons Bedding Takes Decisive Actions to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth
Commences Voluntary Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Deleverage Balance Sheet. Service to Retail Customers and Sleepers Continuing as Usual and Will Be Unaffected by Chapter 11 Proceedings. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB” or the “company”), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced that the company is taking steps...
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - SGLY
If you purchased Singularity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Singularity class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9855 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
Woonsocket Call
OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Fiscal Quarter Ending January 31, 2023
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the results of stockholder elections for the $0.55 per common share distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 1, 2022. Stockholders had until January 18, 2023, to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash (up to an aggregate maximum cash amount of 20% of the total distribution), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares, or in shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on January 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 13, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
24M Selected to Receive $3.2M in Federal Funding to Develop More Efficient Electric Vehicle Batteries
Funding Part of Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Program to Support Domestic Development of Advanced Batteries for Electric Vehicles. 24M announced today that it has been selected to receive $3.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of the ARPA-E Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL) program, which seeks to develop more affordable, convenient, efficient and resilient electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Woonsocket Call
Technip Energies Awarded Contract to Upgrade Aramco’s Sulfur Recovery Facilities at Riyadh Refinery
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) – as part of its long-term agreement with Aramco – has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco’s Riyadh Refinery. This contract covers the implementation of three new tail gas treatment (TGT) units, improving the performance of the existing...
Woonsocket Call
GOLDMAN SACHS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on Behalf of Goldman Sachs Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS) on behalf of Goldman Sachs stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Woonsocket Call
Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications
Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF4012 and GRF4012W, two broadband gain blocks offering a unique blend of noise and linearity performance over exceptionally wide bandwidths. By accentuating a critical balance between the products’ gain, noise figure, linearity, and compression performance, Guerrilla RF developed a core tailored specifically for satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements.
Woonsocket Call
Penny Finance Signals a New Era for Women With Their AI-powered Financial Platform
Watch out, financial advisors: 6,000 women already lean on Penny’s expertise for financial mentorship. Penny Finance, the first online financial mentorship platform for women, today announces the launch of an all-in-one community feature. The new community feature provides a welcoming space for women where they can come together and share advice on financial wellness for today and the future. The new community page is moderated by the experienced Penny Finance team, offering financial mentorship for women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through Penny Finance, women finally have the tools and community support they need to get their money, debt, and investing questions answered.
Woonsocket Call
Announcing Now Latvian Citizens Can Apply For An Indian Visa Online With Ease
We are pleased to announce that starting today, Latvian citizens can apply for an Indian visa online. This service includes assistance with the application for an Electronic Travel Authorization, which is required for travel to India.With this new service, Latvian citizens can now apply for an Indian visa from the comfort of their own homes. All they need is a computer with an internet connection. The entire process is simple and straightforward, and our team is available to assist with any questions or concerns.We are committed to making travel to India easier and more convenient for Latvian citizens, and we are excited to offer this new service.
Woonsocket Call
ColdBlock Strong Acid Digestion Method a Significant Improvement vs. Traditional Geochemical Four-Acid Digestions
ColdBlock Method a Significantly Faster Process, While Maintaining Accuracy & Precision of Final Analytical Data; Elimination of Perchloric Represents Improvement in Laboratory Workplace Health, Safety, and Environmental Impact. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - ColdBlock Technologies Inc. (ColdBlock) has announced a sample digestion method using its ColdBlock Pro...
Woonsocket Call
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Woonsocket Call
India’s Embassy In Switzerland Launches New Online Visa Service For Those Visiting India
The Indian embassy in Switzerland has announced the launch of a new online visa application service. The service is available through the website of the Indian embassy in Switzerland, and allows applicants to complete the entire visa application process online.This new service will greatly simplify the process of applying for an Indian visa for Swiss nationals, and will make it easier for them to travel to India.
Woonsocket Call
Canada Visa Online Announces Streamlined Visa Application Process
Canada visa online is excited to announce a new, streamlined visa application process. This new process makes it easier for applicants to obtain the right type of Canada Visa for their needs. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and this new process will help us do just that.Thank you for your continued support.
