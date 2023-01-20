ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry’s Street Churros Unveils Their First Location in Oceanside

By Lisa Hay
 4 days ago

On January 26th, Oceanside will welcome a new dessert concept to the community!

Jerry’s Street Churros houses a collection of sweets from handcrafted fresh churros with an assortment of toppings and stuffings, Belgian waffles, and their unique churro hot dog, a sweet-and-salty take on the American classic. For those only interested in something savory and fried, they also offer truffle and flavored fries.

Having discovered their love of churros, owners Tom Ta and Jeremiah Hayden, both native to San Diego, traveled the world sampling different recipes with the goal of one day creating their own. With their dream now a reality, they invite residents and visitors to visit and experience their exciting new dessert concept in Oceanside.

In addition to January 26th being their grand opening, Jerry’s Street Churros will also be holding a job fair for those interested in working in the shop!

Jerry’s Street Churros is located at 1006 Mission Avenue Suite D, Oceanside, CA 92054.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFSDq_0kLJDOm800
Photo: Official


