Health experts, advocates educate students, parents about the dangers of vaping

Several Tri-State organizations are raising awareness of the dangers of teen vaping.

A seminar was held this week to educate students and parents about the habit. The organization 1N5, partnered with the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash, Adolescent Substance Abuse Programs (ASAP), Cincinnati Country Day School, Indian Hill, Mariemont, Sycamore and Wyoming School Districts.

The hour-long seminar was held at the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash auditorium. The guest speakers included psychologists along with advocates.

Last year the CDC reported, 2.5 million middle and high school students admitted to vaping. Organizers of Thursday's event are calling it a growing threat to children.

"What we've seen from schools is that they're having a lot of issues with kids vaping. There’s been a lot of suspensions happening,” 1N5 founder Nancy Eigel-Miller said.

“We recognize that there's a correlation between their mental health. They’re struggling and have a lot of anxiety. They’re making the choice to vape to calm themselves, relieve their stress and that's not a good option.”

Some parents in attendance agreed that mental health plays a big role.

“It actually worries me," parent Stephanie Quehl said. "It may not be vaping it might be a pill or something else and that's what is super scary to me as a parent and as an educator.”

Quehl said her family was deeply impacted by drugs. Last year, her son Jack died after overdosing on fentanyl.

"He was just out one night and took something that was laced unbeknownst to him," Quehl said.

She’s since started the Jack Quehl Foundation to share Jack's story and raise awareness.

She's sharing his story in hopes of helping others. She says children should be educated on the impacts of all drugs, including chemicals like nicotine from vaping.

"They just need to think about what's going into their bodies," Quehl said.

