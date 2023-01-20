Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
NYC to offer historic $75 million ‘Opportunity Fund’ to aid small businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) announced the creation of a groundbreaking $75 million “Opportunity Fund,” on Monday, which will enable small business owners to apply for loans ranging from $2,000 to $250,000 and pay a below-market fixed interest rate of 4% -- regardless of loan size. The mayor said the program, which will serve approximately 1,500 participants, will offer unprecedented resources at a critical time in the city’s economic recovery.
Which used cars saw the largest price increase over the past year?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- While the average price of used cars is finally on the decline following two years of record-setting levels, certain models have still seen their price spike over the past 12 months, meaning prospective buyers may want to avoid these vehicles for the time being. With that...
There are 400 asylum seekers on a job training class waitlist; Staten Island group is asking for more support
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Yesenia Mata, executive director of Stapleton-based community organization La Colmena, has been working tirelessly to help recent asylum seekers get jobs so they can start a new life in this country. So much so, word has spread of a La Colmena-sponsored course that certifies people for...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
therealdeal.com
“Folks got misinformed”: Why NYCHA tenants stopped paying rent
The New York City Housing Authority is on the brink of “disaster,” according to its interim chief executive officer, because of a massive shortfall in rent collection. The authority collected only 65 percent of the rent it charged in the 12 months leading up to December, the New York Times reported. That’s the lowest percentage in its history and has led to a nearly $500 million shortfall. One-third of its operating budget comes from rent.
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
Opioids prescribed less at emergency department discharge, says CDC data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Doctors prescribed opioids to people discharged from emergency departments at lower rates in the period leading up to the pandemic compared to prior years, continuing a long-term trend of lowering prescription patterns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data last week indicating...
pix11.com
Grandparents scam: Tips to help prevent you from becoming the next victim
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An illegal operation preying on grandparents’ emotions to steal their money has targeted folks across the United States. One grandma who was targeted shared her experience and how the scammers were so convincing. Amy Nofziger, the director of victim support for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, also shared tips on how to spot scammers, including her No. 1 tip to know when something is not right.
Tech expert honored for his work keeping Staten Island’s small businesses running
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Patrick Buono is a behind-the-scenes community leader, quietly and efficiently keeping Staten Island’s small businesses running through his technology network. Buono was born in Brooklyn, but moved to Staten Island at an early age, becoming entrenched in the community long before he started his own...
Gov. Hochul Announces A Massive Bailout For Overdue Utility Bills In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that some New York residents and small businesses that have accumulated a huge debt to utility companies will get a major bailout. All New York utility customers will pay for the bailout. The debt relief will benefit 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses in...
NYC Chase ATMs will close early due to ‘rising crime,’ company says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for some last-minute cash to grab a midnight slice won’t have access to some Chase ATMs in New York City. The bank announced this week that “several” around-the-clock ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to […]
beckerspayer.com
New York City's Medicare Advantage plan 'dead,' city leaders say
A plan to shift New York City retirees' coverage to Medicare Advantage has stalled indefinitely, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 19. Courts have blocked the city's proposal to charge retired city employees who opt out of a Medicare Advantage plan a $191 monthly premium, ruling it violates a city law that requires retirees receive free health coverage for life.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
AG James: Fairfield Properties must return security deposits for about 900 former tenants
As part of the agreement, Fairfield must also pay $90,000 in penalties.
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore
The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Warns Residents About Recent Uptick in Solicitation, Fraudulent Calls
One of Bucks County’s most important government officials is warning residents of an imminent threat that comes around this time of year. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, has issued a warning to all residents about fraudulent calls, an issue that sprouts up in the area this time of the year. From credit card scams to identity theft, McPhillips makes it his job to ensure that residents know what to look for when confronted with scammers.
police1.com
'It's dead': NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
His wife died of uterine cancer after 9/11. A new rule may offer closure to a long journey.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Denise Shockley was less than a mile away from the Twin Towers when they were struck on Sept. 11, 2001. She ran from the District Council 37 building on Barclay Street to her family’s home on Greenwich Street in lower Manhattan, fleeing the chaos that shrouded New York City more than two decades ago.
‘Tripledemic’ having its own set of impacts on Jersey Shore families and hospitals
🏥 'Tripledemic' has sent growing number of children and adults to HMH hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean County. 🏥 How RSV cases in children compare to last winter. 🏥 Ways to slow down the spread of Covid, Flu, RSV in Monmouth and Ocean County. The 'tripledemic' has...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0