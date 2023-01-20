ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

NYC to offer historic $75 million ‘Opportunity Fund’ to aid small businesses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) announced the creation of a groundbreaking $75 million “Opportunity Fund,” on Monday, which will enable small business owners to apply for loans ranging from $2,000 to $250,000 and pay a below-market fixed interest rate of 4% -- regardless of loan size. The mayor said the program, which will serve approximately 1,500 participants, will offer unprecedented resources at a critical time in the city’s economic recovery.
therealdeal.com

“Folks got misinformed”: Why NYCHA tenants stopped paying rent

The New York City Housing Authority is on the brink of “disaster,” according to its interim chief executive officer, because of a massive shortfall in rent collection. The authority collected only 65 percent of the rent it charged in the 12 months leading up to December, the New York Times reported. That’s the lowest percentage in its history and has led to a nearly $500 million shortfall. One-third of its operating budget comes from rent.
Route Fifty

NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
pix11.com

Grandparents scam: Tips to help prevent you from becoming the next victim

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An illegal operation preying on grandparents’ emotions to steal their money has targeted folks across the United States. One grandma who was targeted shared her experience and how the scammers were so convincing. Amy Nofziger, the director of victim support for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, also shared tips on how to spot scammers, including her No. 1 tip to know when something is not right.
beckerspayer.com

New York City's Medicare Advantage plan 'dead,' city leaders say

A plan to shift New York City retirees' coverage to Medicare Advantage has stalled indefinitely, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 19. Courts have blocked the city's proposal to charge retired city employees who opt out of a Medicare Advantage plan a $191 monthly premium, ruling it violates a city law that requires retirees receive free health coverage for life.
Time Out New York

You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore

The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Warns Residents About Recent Uptick in Solicitation, Fraudulent Calls

One of Bucks County’s most important government officials is warning residents of an imminent threat that comes around this time of year. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, has issued a warning to all residents about fraudulent calls, an issue that sprouts up in the area this time of the year. From credit card scams to identity theft, McPhillips makes it his job to ensure that residents know what to look for when confronted with scammers.
