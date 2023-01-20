Local legislators get to work, discuss priorities

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krrw.com
Public Safety Bill Moving Through MN House
(St. Paul, MN) — A 300-million dollar public safety bill is moving through the Minnesota House. The House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee unanimously approved the measure last week, which now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee. The bill includes grant money for local and tribal law enforcement agency, with a focus on prevention and intervention. Governor Walz is expected to release his public safety initiatives this week.
knsiradio.com
Gov. Walz Wants More Gun Control, Money for Housing and Health Care
(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz laid out his spending for healthcare, housing and public safety. The bill includes $1.5 billion to invest in housing, $300 million to aid police departments, and money to deal with the opioid crises and expand Minnesota’s health insurance programs. The governor proposes...
redlakenationnews.com
Seeking to 'fully fund' education, Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers propose billions in new spending
Minnesota Democrats who vowed on the campaign trail to "fully fund" public education are now revealing what that looks like: billions of dollars in new spending for schools to keep up with inflation and pay for costly special education and English learner services. Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislators are...
willmarradio.com
"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday
(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
krrw.com
‘Driver’s License for All’ Bill Clears Final Minnesota House Committee
(St. Paul, MN) — A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance — much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver’s licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It’s a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
wdayradionow.com
Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
ccxmedia.org
Local Business Owner Raises Concerns About Possible Paid Sick Time Mandate
A new bill is making headway in the Minnesota legislature that would provide paid sick leave to all workers in Minnesota. The Earned Sick and Safe Time bill, HF19, would require employers across the state to pay workers for short-term absences, including physical or mental illness, domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking or quarantine due to exposure to infectious disease.
ktoe.com
MN Gun Owners Caucus Preparing for Possibility of Legal Cannabis
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is preparing for the possible legalization of recreational cannabis in the state this year. Vice President Rob Door testified before the House Judiciary Committee:. “The MN Gun Owners Caucus doesn’t take a position on the legalization of cannabis, but we do believe that those who...
mprnews.org
Abortion foes in Minnesota rally at Capitol on Roe anniversary
Thousands gathered on the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday afternoon to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion rights under the U.S. Constitution. The March for Life, organized by Minnesota Citizens Concerned For Life, has been held since the first...
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman
St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
Minnesota House bill aims to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
St. Paul, Minn. -- A proposal moving forward at the capitol aims to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters, which have soared in communities across the state over the last couple of years. The legislation creates new criminal penalties for the possession or sale of the car part, which is part of an exhaust system containing valuable precious metals in it. The proposal also spells out new requirements for scrap dealers looking to buy the catalytic converters, including having markings on the part identifying the car it once belonged to, or getting a copy of the vehicle's title or registration from the...
redlakenationnews.com
Troubled Minnesota provider of disability services accused of Medicaid fraud
State investigators searched the offices of a troubled organization that serves Minnesotans with disabilities, after finding evidence it had bilked the state's publicly funded health insurance program by more than $4 million. A search warrant application alleges that Bridges MN, which at one point had about 400 clients and 90...
Why some want to make public spending on political campaigns in Minnesota less like Menards rebates
Minnesota has a three-decade-old way for the public to make campaign contributions using tax dollars that most members of the public don’t know about. Or use. Because even if they are aware, all they have to do to use it is make a donation of $50, get a receipt, fill out a form, mail it in or file on a government website and wait for two state agencies to verify their eligibility. Then they get a check. What percentage of Minnesotans use the system? The number is in the single digits.
It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota
American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
fox9.com
Ellison again asks Legislature for money to hire additional criminal prosecutors
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Wish granted?. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was back at the state Legislature this week asking for $4.3 million to hire criminal prosecutors, and this time it appears he'll get his wish. Ellison repeatedly asked for the funding during his first term, but Republicans...
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz orders flags to half-staff after Monterey Park shooting
Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, January 26, 2023, to honor the lives lost in the shooting in Monterey Park, California on Saturday, January 21, 2023. In a press statement the governor said...
North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Report: mental health workforce has capable help waiting in wings
Like many other states, Minnesota has its share of provider gaps when it comes to mental health care, and a new report cited steps Congress and other decision-makers can take to help bolster the behavioral-health workforce, amid the growing demand for mental health services and a shortage of licensed providers.
As questions swirl about former medical examiner, Ramsey County reviews dozens of criminal cases
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is reviewing 71 criminal cases due to questions about the reliability of former medical examiner Michael McGee, partnering with a non-profit in a process that could have broad implications and even potentially lead to convictions being tossed. Ramsey County Attorney...
Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws
The State of Minnesota is in a unique position to undertake a leadership role concerning a crisis threatening the very fabric of our society: the epidemic of gun violence spreading throughout our rural and urban areas. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American youth. It has been more than 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting, and schools are still a place of fear for our children.
