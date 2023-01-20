Local legislators get to work, discuss priorities

Minnesota has a three-decade-old way for the public to make campaign contributions using tax dollars that most members of the public don’t know about. Or use. Because even if they are aware, all they have to do to use it is make a donation of $50, get a receipt, fill out a form, mail it in or file on a government website and wait for two state agencies to verify their eligibility. Then they get a check. What percentage of Minnesotans use the system? The number is in the single digits.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO