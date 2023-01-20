ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Haveli Kabab and Grill Is Coming to San Jose

By Elise McCorkle
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7XlK_0kLJD9cU00

According to a recent beer and wine license application, a new eatery listed as Haveli Kabab & Grill is coming to San Jose. The restaurant will be located at 3227 S White Road, occupying the space of the former Tandoori Pizza, near establishments such as McDonald’s, Golden Bamboo Vegetarian House, and the bubble tea shop Tastea Evergreen.

What Now San Francisco briefly spoke to owner Kamajit Kaur , who shared that the restaurant doesn’t have an opening date set yet. She was unable to provide further details about the establishment before the time of publication.

However, readers can reasonably expect the eatery to offer classic Mediterranean fast-casual fares such as kabab, a popular dish in the region made of grilled meats, fish, or vegetables, either skewered or served inside of bread or a wrap, and topped with tzatziki and fresh veggies.

What Now San Francisco will update this story with the relevant information as soon as details are readily available.



