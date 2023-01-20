General Electric All Set To Report Earnings Next Week, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

General Electric Company GE is scheduled to release its earnings results for the latest quarter before the opening bell on Jan. 24, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.57 billion.

GE shares fell 3% to close at $76.86 on Thursday, and lost 0.3% in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo’s analyst Joe O’Dea maintained an Equal-Weight on Jan. 19, 2023, and raised the price target from $72 to $82. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 1% only.

