General Electric All Set To Report Earnings Next Week, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
General Electric Company GE is scheduled to release its earnings results for the latest quarter before the opening bell on Jan. 24, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.57 billion.

GE shares fell 3% to close at $76.86 on Thursday, and lost 0.3% in pre-market trading.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Wells Fargo’s analyst Joe O’Dea maintained an Equal-Weight on Jan. 19, 2023, and raised the price target from $72 to $82. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 1% only.
  • UBS analyst Chris Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Jan. 12, 2023, and cut the price target from $98 to $87. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 46%.
  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating on Jan. 5, 2023, and lowered the price target from $96 to $81. This analyst sees around 5% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Citigroup’s analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating on Dec. 9, 2023, and boosted the price target from $87 to $100. This analyst sees around 30% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • RBC Capital’s analyst Deane Dray maintained an Outperform rating on Dec. 9, 2023, and raised the price target from $93 to $98. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

