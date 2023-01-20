Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cadillac Couple Tells Their Incredible Tale of Saving Bald Eagle Hit by Car
On their way to Manton for an appointment in 2019, Cadillac residents Steve and Carol Duncan had an unforgettable chance encounter that was both beautiful and tragic. They were driving on US-131 nearing mile-marker 191 when they saw two bald eagles in the middle of the passing lane. “We watched...
kisswtlz.com
Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison
Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
WWMTCw
Local Sheriff warns people about dangers on the ice
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich - The Roscommon County Sheriff posted a picture on its Facebook page showing an ORV accident. According to the Facebook post, deputies were called to an ORV accident just out from the south shore along Iroquois, west of east bay today. Deputies encountered an ORV that had gone through a long stretch of open water that is 4-8 feet wide and about 150 yards long.
wbrn.com
Alcohol a factor in two vehicle crash
Deputies in Mecosta County believe alcohol is a factor in a two vehicle crash Friday evening. It happened on Taft Road near New Millpond Road. An investigation found that a 30- year old woman from Big Rapids ran the stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by a 44- year old woman from Big Rapids.
WNEM
Union Twp. home sustains heavy damage from fire
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Union Township, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. On Jan. 20 at 6:34 p.m., crews responded to the home on River Road. Officials said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the single-story home and the attached garage.
wbrn.com
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office Blotter: 1/19-1/21
At 3:44pm, deputies made a traffic stop on 30th/Arthur in Sheridan TWP. The stop resulted in the male driver being arrested on a warrant. He was lodged at the Mecosta County jail. At 3:00pm, deputies transported a mental patient from Big Rapids Spectrum Hospital to Grand Rapids. Calls for service...
Banana 101.5
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0