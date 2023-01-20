ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 2

Carla White Thomas
4d ago

And people are flocking to New Orleans for Mardi Gras without a care in the world. I'd rather be in Shreveport.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Afternoon Seatbelt, Safety Checkpoint Rescheduled in Shreveport

The Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for drivers who aren't buckled up!. The Shreveport Police Department will hold its rescheduled seatbelt checkpoint from last week Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location in Shreveport. No, Shreveport Police aren't setting up a blockade just so they can write...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana

A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
K945

Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents

Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead

It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother

Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges

A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

State office dismissals for 13 parishes today ahead of storm

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state offices in 13 Southwest Louisiana parishes will close at 11 a.m. today in expectation of high winds and severe weather. The parishes closing early are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Shreveport Police Seeking Wyngate Homicide Suspect

On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Louisiana, Is Your Biggest Driving Pet Peeve One Of These?

If we're all being honest, there is at least one driver, or type of driver, that each of us hates to see on the road. The craziest part is that we don't all hate the same driver. Some people can tolerate a driver who is obviously texting while driving and yet that's the person I'm praying will be caught by police before someone gets seriously hurt.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Shreveport Mass Shooting Injures 5 Adults and 3 Children

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continue their investigation into an afternoon shooting in north Shreveport that injured eight people, 2 critically. On January 22, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Louisiana Residents Get Billed $1.5 Billion More For Storms

Residents across Louisiana are having billions of additional dollars added to their electric bills, through no fault of their own. We're talking about single moves that increase bills by more than $1 billion at a time. Louisiana power companies, Entergy, CLECO and SWEPCO, have been adding these increased costs to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KSLA

SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy