Stockbridge, MI

99.1 WFMK

Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
HOWELL, MI
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Have You Tried Michigan’s Largest Pizza?

Over the weekend of January 20th, Pizza Hut attempted to set a world record in honor of national pie day. They made a pizza big enough to share 68,000 slices with people all over Los Angeles. However, let's be honest: It feels a little sketchy to eat a pizza big enough to fill an arena floor. I wont' be signing up to eat one the size of the floor at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, even if it is the name of the building.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan

Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Hinder To Play Genesee County Fair August 2023

Year after year the Genesee County Fair brings live music to Michigan. This year will be no different. It was just announced today that Hinder will be playing the Genesee County Fair on Saturday, August 26th. The awesome thing about the annual fair, is one pass gets you in to all seven grandstand events.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Vintage Photos of Devil’s Lake, Michigan: 1900-1950s

Devil's Lake was once home to one of Mid-Michigan's best rock halls. It began as the Lakeview Dance Pavilion in 1914 and brought in all the top-notch musicians and vocalists from the 1910s thru the 1950s. Then Rock 'n Roll came along. With that, the hall was purchased by O.E. Green, who began booking the top rock acts of the day.
LAKE, MI
Banana 101.5

Hamtramck Residents Fuming After Homeowner Hangs Nazi Flag on Front Porch

Residents of Hamtramck, Michigan are furious and disgusted over a Nazi flag that was seen hanging from a homeowner's front porch last week. Imagaine driving through your neighborhood when all of a sudden you see a disgusting Nazi flag hanging from the front porch of one of your neighbors. It's something that no one wants to see. However, it's something that some Hamtramck residents were forced to see.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
Banana 101.5

Could Flint, Michigan Benefit from a New Casino? [OPINION]

What is missing from the Flint area? Correct, a casino. The possibility of a casino in Flint, Michigan was highly debated back in the early 1990s in relation to the old AutoWorld location. In 2005, Mayor Don Williamson also proposed a casino just off of I-75 in Mt. Morris. Obviously, those never came to fruition. However, Genesee County and surrounding areas could definitely benefit from a casino being built here.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
