Hash Kitchen Building Momentum With Newest Arizona Opening

Hash Kitchen opened its newest brunch spot in Peoria at the P83 Entertainment District on Jan. 11 — marking its sixth location in Arizona, and its first location since partnering with Savory Fund.

From the minds Joey Maggiore and his wife, Cristina Maggiore, the boozy brunch spot features a creative menu, including cannoli pancakes and a donut Ferris wheel, a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, and a DJ on the weekends.

“We can’t wait to introduce the West Valley to our fresh new look and amazing team,” said Hash Kitchen Co-founder Cristina Maggiore in a statement. “This is just the beginning of our journey with Savory Fund and we’re excited to expand across the country as partners.”

Savory acquired Hash Kitchen in November 2021. Last year, Savory also partnered with The Maggiore Group to acquire its Italian concept, The Sicilian Butcher.

“What an incredible way to kick off 2023, with a beautiful new Hash Kitchen in the P83 area of Arizona,” said Andrew K. Smith, Managing Director and co-founder of Savory Fund. “There is nothing like Hash Kitchen in the breakfast segment. Nothing. Every location shines with the most memorable food, flavors, décor, atmosphere and vibe. I’d go every day if I could.”

Hash Kitchen will open four new locations this year, with two of those in the new markets of Texas and Utah. There are seven locations in development for 2024.

These new Hash Kitchen locations will deliver the same brunch that the brand has become known for along with an updated look and sparkle. Complete with an indoor dining room and Hash Kitchen’s largest full-service outdoor patio to date, the 4,754-square-foot space in Peoria is bright and upbeat. Hash is also introducing a new separate entrance for pick-up orders.

“Savory is the perfect partner for us,” said Hash Kitchen’s Co-founder Joey Maggiore. “We’re excited to serve up incredible brunches and host slam-packed party vibes around the country.”

Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .