Boyfriend charged with murder after missing Texas woman's body is found buried in a field
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping is now charged with murder after his missing girlfriend's body was reportedly found buried near his home. Kayla Kelly, 33, was reported missing to the Collin County Sheriff's Office Jan. 11 after her friends...
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
KXII.com
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
dallasexpress.com
Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway
A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
fox4news.com
Homicide victim found in Dallas creek identified as 16-year-old girl
DALLAS - A teenager found shot to death in Dallas earlier this week had been reported as a runaway. Medical examiners confirmed 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez is the person found Monday morning in a creek in Oak Cliff. Police said Rodriguez had been shot several times. They have not made any...
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Say Deadly Car Crash Tied to Intersection Take Over
Fort Worth Police believe a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others was tied to an intersection takeover, where cars blocked the road and were speeding and drifting. Sunday night just around 11:07 p.m., Fort Worth Police said officers were called to University Drive near West...
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
Two people arrested for deadly Fort Worth shooting, a third suspect on the run
16-year-old Zechariah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old cousin was seriously injured. The high school has councselors availaable today for anyone who needs to talk about the tragedy.
fox4news.com
Man accused of murdering 16-year-old girlfriend in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found in a creek earlier this week. Arturo Flores has been charged with murder in the death of Venus Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s family said she had run away from home. They believe she...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Garland Sunday night
A pedestrian has been struck and killed by traffic in Garland. Sunday evening, Garland police were called to the scene on Broadway Boulevard between Kingsley and Centerville.
16-year-old girl found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Dallas creek, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek in Oak Cliff on Monday. And her family is looking for answers. The girl, identified as Venus Rodriguez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, police said.
2 students arrested after guns, drugs found in backpacks at high school in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two students were arrested Friday after police found two guns and drugs during an administrative search of the students’ backpacks, according to Arlington police. The Arlington Police Department (APD) said it was notified by staff at Bowie High School at 8 a.m. on Friday, and...
