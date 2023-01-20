ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Urban Peak breaks ground on new shelter for youth experiencing homelessness

For local leaders, groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings are typically causes for celebration, hard hats, shovels and all. But Monday’s ceremony, marking the start of construction on a new shelter for youth experiencing homelessness, started with something else: a moment of silence. The mood tempered as Urban Peak CEO Christina...
Safe camping spaces, regional cooperation and data collection: here’s how Kelly Brough plans to address homelessness

Mayoral candidate Kelly Brough says she’ll end unsanctioned homeless encampments in the city within her first year in office. To do that Brough proposes expanding approved safe camping spaces and improving current shelter conditions until enough housing can be built or obtained. Brough’s plan calls for better data collection, regional cooperation across cities and counties, and addressing drug and mental health treatment gaps.
